Belgium to donate 155,200 Covid-19 vaccines to Tanzania

By Josephine Christopher More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Belgium government is set to donate 155,200 Covid-19 vaccines to Tanzania in efforts to step up the nationwide vaccination campaign.

According to a statement by the deputy head of mission at the embassy of Belgium in Tanzania Petra Heylen, the Johnson & Johnson vaccines will arrive in Dar es Salaam on Friday December 3, 2021.

The embassy statement stated that the distribution will take place via multilateral distributor the Covax facility, and is coordinated by the United Nations children fund (Unicef).

“This donation forms part of an earlier commitment by the Government of Belgium to distribute at least 4 million vaccines to middle and low income countries by the end of 2021,” the statement reads in part.

“We commend the government of Tanzania for stepping up the awareness raising campaigns to inform the general public about the importance to get vaccinated, as well as facilitating vaccination all over the country.”

Belgium is among Western countries which have quite satisfactory vaccination rates.

And according to Belgium's minister of Development Cooperation, Meryame Kitir, the country’s focus for bilateral donations will be on Africa and more specifically on our African partner countries, where access to vaccines is sorely lacking.

“We can be very proud of the high vaccination coverage in our country. But at the same time, I remain very concerned because many people in vulnerable countries do not have access to a vaccine. This virus has no borders. International solidarity and cooperation is the only way out of this health crisis. We will only be safe when everyone is safe," stated minister Kitir.