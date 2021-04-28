Benjamin Mkapa Hospital to perform heart surgery

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dodoma. The Benjamin Mkapa Hospital is set to start performing heart surgery, this is after the hospital has purchased medical equipment for the delicate surgery.

The hospital's executive director, Dr Alphonce Chandika, made the remarks during a visit by Israeli Ambassador Oded Joseph to the Sh2 billion state-of-the-art emergency building.

Dr Chandika said so far the government has procured equipment, with some more expected to arrive later for cardiac surgery, adding that they have held talks with the ambassador to see if it is possible to build another intensive care unit (ICU), as they currently have only six beds for the critically ill patients.

"We have started cardiovascular services here, but there is a side of heart surgery and we have started buying equipment, but I have asked the ambassador to connect us with other stakeholders who specialize in heart disease to cooperate with us in order for the hospital to start performing the surgery," said Dr. Chandika.

For his part, Ambassador Joseph said Tanzania and Israel are in a position to save lives and expand the scope of cooperation in key sectors such as health to reduce unavoidable deaths.

Referring to the tragedy of President John Magufuli’s death, Joseph congratulated President Samia Suluhu Hassan for being sworn in as president.