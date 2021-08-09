Bishop Gwajima rubbishes claims that he was poisoned

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Kawe MP Bishop Josephat Gwajima has publicly refuted claims that he had been poisoned due to his stance on Covid-19 vaccination.

This comes after messages began circulating on social media a few days ago that the outspoken cleric had been poisoned at his church.

Speaking today Sunday, August 8, 2021 during a service at his church; “They want to incriminate people, or maybe to accuse the government for poisoning me.”

“Let me assure you that no government has poisoned Gwajima because the government is the one that says the vaccine is free and voluntary. No one will give me poison and it will not happen,” he said.

Bishop Gwajima, who is also the Member of Parliament for Kawe Constituency, also said the issue of vaccinations, its personal health and it should be protected by an individual.

“Maybe I should challenge the so-called experts to come up with a document that show us the composition of the vaccine,”said Bishop Gwajima.

However, Research Coordination director at the National Institute for Medical Research (NIMR), Dr. Paul Kazyoba has stated that the vaccine is safe and was only released after many studies showed it was safe for human use.

"Studies have been carried out and we are satisfied that it is safe and effective to protect people from Covid-19 and even if it does, it should not cause serious illness that can lead to hospitalization or even death,” he said.

"Once satisfied, the government authorities decided that it was time for the vaccine to come to the country so its safety and has been assured without any doubt that it does not cause any harm to Tanzanians as it has been to people of many nations in the world," he said.