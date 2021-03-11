Biteko: How we saved $20 million in three years

Dodoma. The government has saved more than $20 million in three years, thanks to an initiative that targeted surmounting rampant smuggling of minerals and cartels of fake dealers.

Minerals minister Doto Biteko disclosed this during an exclusive interview with The Citizen recently at his Mtumba Ward office in the Dodoma capital.

According to him, the money was saved after they managed to intercept 112 incidents of mineral smuggling since 2017.

Mr Biteko said they managed to regain 35.34 kilograms of gold that were smuggled into Kenya after the Kenyan government decided to return the seized precious metal on July 24, 2019.

The minister said the returned gold was seized on February 15, 2018 from one Baraka Chaulo at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport as he was allegedly preparing to smuggle it to Dubai.

He said the gold was smuggled through Mwanza Airport via Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA) and then flown to Nairobi, Kenya, where it was seized.

Following the incident, Mr Biteko said the government established mineral markets, which have largely reduced smuggling.

He disclosed that in the past they were intercepting two to three incidents, but now, a month could elapse without such a crime.

The minister said so far there are 39 mineral markets in the country and 40 mini-markets for minerals.

Mr Biteko said such markets are found in Chunya (Mbeya), Geita, Kahama (Shinyanga), Mwanza, Gairo (Morogoro), Morogoro, Dar es Salaam, Arusha and Dodoma.

“We have already discovered the entire mineral smuggling network and most of them have been arrested, with some already serving their jail terms,” he said.

The minister added: “I have met a lot of people who complain that Tanzania is a place where you could go and get robbed of your valuables. The truth is that they are mudslinging us. This is why we are taking merciless measures against any mineral smugglers. We must protect our reputation.”

Statistics released in March last year by the executive secretary of the Tanzania Mining Commission, Prof Shukrani Manya, indicate that the minerals markets have contributed to the growth of the economy by earning the government Sh66.5 billion.



