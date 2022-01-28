Boost as Dubai lifts Tanzania travel ban

By Alex Nelson Malanga More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Travellers from Tanzania will be allowed entry into Dubai from Saturday this week after the United Arabs Emirates (UAE) lifted a ban it had imposed on all inbound and transit passenger flights since late last year.

Reliable sources say the ban was lifted on Wednesday night, offering a huge relief to thousands of travellers from the East African nation.

UAE barred entry of flights from Tanzania on December 20, 2021, after establishing that travellers from Dar es Salaam were testing positive for Covid-19 on arrival in the Middle East country despite presenting negative test results.

But with lifting of the ban, credible sources say Emirates will resume flight operations to and from Dar on Sunday.

Two airlines--Emirates and Flydubai--operate the Dar-Dubai route.

“Emirates have confirmed to resume flight operations with effect from January 30,” a source familiar with the matters from the Tanzania Airport Authority (TAA) told The Citizen over the phone.

She said Flydubai had not confirmed yet, but could probably resume operations in the first week of February.

The latest move also saw the UAE government announce the resumption of entry for passengers from Kenya, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Congo, South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe starting tomorrow.

This comes a few days after the UAE removed Ghana, Angola, Uganda, Guinea and Cote d’Ivoire from its ‘Red List’ of admission to the Middle East state.

However, passengers from Uganda, Ghana, and Rwanda will be subjected to strict entry requirements into Dubai.

Passengers from the three countries will be required to present negative Covid-19 PCR test certificates with QR codes for tests conducted at an approved facility no more than 48 hours before departure and at the airport within six hours before the flight.

They are also required to undertake a PCR test upon arrival.

Dubai is opening its borders to Kenya days after Nairobi lifted a retaliatory ban on all inbound and transit passenger flights from the Middle East state it had imposed two weeks ago.

Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) director general Gilbert Kibe said yesterday without giving more details that the fake Covid-19 tests scheme involved a racket of private medical testing centres that colluded with travellers to issue negative PCR results to aid their travel. As it is, Kenya’s Ministry of Health had launched investigations to bring to book health officials involved in the shoddy deals that had cost Kenya millions of shillings in lost passenger revenues.

The move by the UAE to impose the ban came amid concerns over the fast spreading Covid-19 Omicron variant and rising infection numbers in the UAE.

Limited categories of travelers were exempt from the travel ban, including UAE nationals, their first-degree relatives, and staff of diplomatic missions, among others.

However, the ban did not affect cargo flights by carriers like Kenya Airways (KQ) and Emirates Airlines.