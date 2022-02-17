BoT to enroll more service providers

By Rosemary Mirondo More by this Author

Mbeya. The Bank of Tanzania (BoT) said yesterday that the process to connect 43 more service providers to the Tanzania Instant Payment System (Tips) starts next month.

Tips is an interoperable digital payment platform that allows the transfer of payments between different Digital Financial Service Providers (DFSPs), both banks and non-banks such as e-money issuers.

So far, the Tips is live with six companies that participated since the pilot phase of the project.

These include: CRDB Bank, NMB Bank, Exim Bank, NBC Bank, Tigo and Airtel.

But, speaking during an economic and business reporting training here yesterday, a senior officer from the BoT’s department of oversight and policy, Mr Fabian Kasole, said 43 more service providers will be enrolled on the system starting next month depending on their readiness.

“We started with a pilot project in October last year that took on board four banks and two mobile companies - Airtel and Tigo,” he said, adding that Vodacom was expected to follow soon.

Tips will enable interoperability of digital financial services amongst payment service providers to make the transaction experience cost effective and secure.

Tips will operate in such a way that users of all digital payment systems - including mobile money operators (Airtel Money, Tigo, M-Pesa, HaloPesa, Ezy Pesa and T-Pesa) - will be registered under a single platform so much so that anyone wishing to send money will only require to search the name of the registered recipient in the system which will be available through both USSD Code and an application.

Currently, when sending money to someone of a different network, one has to go through a number of steps and through different charges as required by each network operator, but with Tips, all will be under a single platform.

Earlier, BoT had told The Citizen that the first phase will involve person- to- person and person to business payments.

According to BoT, the first phase will be followed by the second, third and finally the fourth phase, which will include tax payments as well as bulk payments as per market demands.

The implementation of the system was initially scheduled to start June 2020, but had been shelved due to challenges brought by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Preparations for the use of the system that will operate in card-based payments, mobile banking, e-economy schemes and internet banking, were underway since June 2018. The system will reduce the need to use cash for assorted transactions in the economy. Tips is expected to increase financial inclusion by improving access and usage of financial services in Tanzania through promoting the interoperability of digital financial services amongst all Payment Service Providers in the country.

It is also expected to increase the efficiency by moving from bilateral interoperability to multilateral interoperability.