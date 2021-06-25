Breaking News: Tanzania High Court overturns Mbowe's conviction

By Evagrey Vitalis More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s High Court in Dar es Salaam has overturned a ruling by the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court that convicted Chadema chairman Freeman Mbowe and eight other party leaders and ordered them to pay a fine amounting to Sh350 million.

The High Court has ordered the money to be reimbursed to the leaders.

Chadema lawyer John Mallya told The Citizen today, Friday, June 25, 2021 that the High Court decision was made today.

More to follow....

Read to..Mbowe and co found guilty, to pay fines or serve five months in prison

All the nine were sentenced to either pay fines of at least Sh 30 million each or serve a jail term of up to five months.

Advertisement

Relatet to..Mbowe and other Chadema officials have a case to answer, says Dar Court



