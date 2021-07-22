BREAKING: Police confirm holding main opposition leader

By Peter Saramba More by this Author

Mwanza. Mwanza Regional Police Commnader, Ramadhan Ng’anzi has confirmed holding Tanzania main opposition party Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema), national Chairman Freeman Mbowe for further questioning.

RPC Ng'anzi said Mbowe was arrested yesterday Wednesday July 21 morning at the Kingdom Hotel in Ghana Street.

"After we arrested him, Dar es Salaam Specail zone police also told us that they were looking for him for other crimes he is alleged to have committed there; so we transported him to Dar es Salaam where he continues to be questioned," said Commander Ng'anzi.

He said Mbowe is currently in the safe hands of the Dar es Salaam regional police and will be returned to Mwanza after an interview to join other 15 members of Chadema who are under arrest concerning the Katiba Mpya rally they organized yesterday.

Earlier yesterday, Police with guns and tear gas surrounded and closed entrance and exit ways to the Tourist Hotel in Mwanza region at the Kitangiri area where the Katiba Mpya was going to take place.

The Citizen reporters arrived at the hotel and witnessed five police vehicles, including one used to carry suspects and prisoners known in Swahili as ‘karandinga’, parked outside and inside the hotel fence.

However on the same day, Chadema Party Protocol, Communications and Foreign Affairs director, John Mrema issued a statement mentioning the leaders allegedly arrested by the Police to include: Chadema youth national wing (Bavicha) chairman John Pambalu, former Tarime Rural MP John Heche, and Chadema chairwoman for Njombe region, Rose Mayemba.

Others are a former lecturer at the University of Dar es Salaam, Dr Azavery Lwaitama, Frank Novatus, Benjamini Kambarage who was mentioned as chairman of Bavicha in Kinondoni District and Bavicha Public Relations Officer, Apolinary Appolo.

Furthermore, others on the list are Steven Odiko, a driver mentioned by a single name as Seth and Bavicha chairman for Kinondoni, also mentioned by a single name as Masenya.