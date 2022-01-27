Brela kicks off ‘Kamilika 2022’ campaign

By Gadiosa Lamtey More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Business Registration and Licensing Agency (Brela) has decided to follow customers in an effort to encourage people to formalise their business through their “Kamilika 2022” campaign.

With effect from January 26 to 30 the agency will be conducting public a sensitisation campaign at Mlimani City grounds, as well as licensing and registering new companies.

Speaking on Thursday January 27, the agency’s license officer Robert Mashika said there are some citizens who are failing to register their business due to lack of understanding of internet systems, so the team of experts are in the area for educational purposes.

“Today is our second day and the response from the people has been very positive. They are visiting our pavilion with the aim of getting important information on how to register their businesses,” he said.

For instance in two days the agency has registered 15 companies, 25 business names, two business licenses and advised investors who want to open a factory.

“We call on the public to visit us here so that we can advise them on how to start a business.”

Musa Mwelu who managed to register his business said, “I saw in the social media that Brela will be at Mlimani City for various registration so I came here immediately because I wanted to formalize my business.”

He said there are various opportunities in formalizing business including access to get loans but also to be trusted by customers, many youth do not want to do so because they are afraid of paying taxes.

“I advise young people who have goals and businesses to make sure they register so that they can get access to markets,” he said.



