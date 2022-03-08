Brewer champions increased gender equality and inclusion

Through its Kilimo Viwanda scholarship program, SBL is guiding inclusive and equitable quality education and lifelong learning opportunities for all. The scholarship is strengthening Tanzania's existing pool of agricultural experts - essential in enabling farmers to boost productivity and incomes.

Dar es Salaam. Serengeti Breweries Limited (SBL) is paving the way for greater gender equality and inclusion by providing Tanzanian women with equal employment opportunities, quality education, agricultural transformation, and a variety of other gender-friendly interventions.

This was said by Serengeti Breweries Managing Director, Mark Ocitti in reflection of this year’s theme for the International Women’s Day : Break the Bias.





“Let me emphasize here that equality is not a women's issue, it's a business issue. An equal business is an enabled business. Gender equality is essential for economies and communities to thrive,” he said.

He added: Collectively, each one of us can help create a gender equal world. Individually, we're all responsible for our own thoughts and actions - all day, every day. We can actively choose to challenge stereotypes, fight bias, broaden perceptions, improve situations and celebrate women's achievements,” he added.





The brewer has in past few years achieved remarkable milestones in making it one of the most inclusive employers in the country with the ultimate goal being to achieve 50 percent representation of women in leadership roles by 2030.

Through its Kilimo Viwanda scholarship program, SBL is guiding inclusive and equitable quality education and lifelong learning opportunities for all. The scholarship is strengthening Tanzania's existing pool of agricultural experts - essential in enabling farmers to boost productivity and incomes.





Implemented with a strict 50-50 gender split since its inception in 2020, the Kilimo Viwanda program has already supported over 200 agriculture college students and triggered agricultural transformation – an indispensable sector from which the beer maker relies to source local materials.





Furthermore, SBL’s STEM Apprentice Program is nurturing young women’s participation in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) subjects, thus emboldening them to pursue and advance careers in these male-dominated fields.

With the goal of stemming the gender gap, the STEM program has already employed ten young female alumni, holders of Bachelor's degree, higher diploma or equivalent in electrical engineering, electronics engineering, mechanical engineering, food science and technology to work for the firm for a year.





Critically, through its Water of Life program, Serengeti Breweries has substantially invested to provide clean and safe water in deprived areas. Partnering with gender-equal representatives of local water committees since 2010, SBL has constructed 18 boreholes across eight regions, transforming the lives of over 2 million inhabitants – mostly women, with easy access to clean water.





Serengeti Breweries’ ambition parallels the United Nations member states commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals to end all prejudice and inequality (SDGs).

Even as the United Nation’s recently reported that inequality is increasing for more than 70 per cent of the world's population, exacerbating the risk of division and impeding economic and social development - lessons from SBL are that in order to support SDGs, it is imperative to start addressing discrimination and inequality in strategic investment areas and programs.





SBL’s Managing Director has therefore called for all stakeholders to foster a unified direction which will guide and galvanize continuous collective action in the United Nation’s led global push to eliminate gender bias and put an end to all prejudice and inequality by implementing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s).





“Each of our successes will go hand-in-hand with enhancement of gender-equal education, water and sanitation, agriculture and decent work opportunities to spur inclusive growth and development,” Ocitti said.

Serengeti Breweries is capitalising on its strength as champions of inclusion and diversity to provide more opportunities, income, and wealth to all communities.







