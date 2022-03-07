Bright future for tourism and hospitality industry

By George Helahela

Dar es Salaam. Peacock Hotel managing director Daniel Mfugale sees a bright future for the hospitality and tourism sector, which was hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, thanks to the government’s embracement of economic diplomacy.

He told The Citizen yesterday that President Samia Suluhu Hassan through her policy of economic diplomacy boosted international tourists and investors’ confidence to come to the country.

Like any other player in the hospitality and tourism sector, the Covid-19 plunged Peacock hotel into closing business in 2020 when the pandemic was at its peak.

“We were adversely affected to the extent of closing our hotel due to a small number of foreign visitors triggered by lockdown measures in their countries,” he said.

He added: “The main factor which made us get back to the business is the effort made by the President through her policy of economic diplomacy that has bolstered the morale of tourists and investors.