Bringing marriage to life

By Gadiosa Lamtey

Dar es Salaam. When Ms Furaha Victor celebrated her seventh marriage anniversary two years ago, things were not smooth in the family.

The couple which resided in Mbezi Beach area had two children, but things started to fall apart. Ms Victor, 36, and her partner, decided to separate despite being blessed with the kids. And now, two years on, she lives in a single-parent family with the two children.

“It reached a point when he was beating me. We had several meetings with both families but there was no change,” she says.

“I noticed my health started deteriorating because of stress….at workplace, my performance declined as well,” she said. Ms Victor is in the process of seeking a divorce to kill the marriage.

“There are critical problems in marriages and I have gone through much of them. We need to pray for people in marriage.”

“Divorce or separation is not a good thing for partners and destroys the psychology of children who need the love of both parents. But what I went through was so worse that I feared the children might copy.”

Ms Victor represents many couples who have gone through challenges and ended up divorcing. With the rise in divorce cases, a new mobile clinic is devising ways of continuing to keep married young men and women in wedlock.

In an effort to ensure that the married couples respect their vows, the marriage clinic under Tanzania Marriage and Children Care (TamCare) based in Bagamoyo, seeks to address cases of marital disputes that come to their table for counselling.

The clinic founder and executive director, Dr Enock Mlyuka, has 30 years of experience in resolving marital disputes.

“Marriage is the centre of the formation and well-being of society and the nation at large. The stability of the marriage determines the cohesiveness of a nation,” says Dr Mlyuka who is also a priest. He says most of the cases he has been receiving involve young people between the age of 25 and 40 and that such cases dominate divorce. He says the main causes of the marriage disputes and breakdown include irresponsibility within the marriage, sex dissatisfaction, lack of time with partners and mistrust fuelled by the use of cell phones.

“Unhappy marriages affect individual health, family well-being, community, work performance and production. It also defeats efforts to alleviate poverty in the country and the vision 2025 to take the country to a middle income economy,” he says during an interview.

The organisation was registered in 2019 but the marriage clinic was launched two weeks ago with the aim of healing the marriage. “Before this clinic, people with marital challenges were coming to our office and some were calling. After noticing that this challenge is getting bigger and bigger, I came up with the idea of starting this mobile clinic believing more people will be reached,” he stresses.

“I can say 80 percent of cases we have solved are the marriages of young people aged between 25 and 40. Those above that age are very few. We also receive cases of the retired.”

Explaining how it will work, he said the mobile clinic will go to regions including Dar es Salaam, Coast, Dodoma and Iringa and later in Mwanza, Arusha and Mbeya where they will conduct seminars and marriage retreat. The clinic sessions will also take place. He says the seminars will be different from what people normally see since a number of professionals in the areas of marriage and counselling will be part of the team, “to ensure people get what they expect.”

“We plan to reduce divorce and conflicts by at least 50 percent after three years. These problems have been a major factor in the rise of suicide, moral decay, and acts of violence and economic collapse for individuals and even companies. So we need to do something,” he emphasizes.

Tanzania’s marriage cases have been increasing, resulting into divorces.

The Ministry of Constitutional and Legal Affairs released to Parliament in April 2019 report indicating that a total of 26,953 marriages and 122 divorces were registered by Registration, Insolvency and Trusteeship Agency (Rita) that year.

The country’s divorcing trend implies that there are 14 divorces registered every month or one divorce registered after every two days.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) indicates that the rate of divorce increased from 1.1 percent in 2008 to 2.9 percent in 2018.



