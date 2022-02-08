BRT lanes for pedestrians, cyclists coming

By Hellen Nachilongo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Dar es Salaam Rapid Transit (Dart) Agency, working in collaboration with other stakeholders, is set to construct inclusive and environment-friendly roads in all Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) phases and road infrastructures.

The Dart chief executive, Dr Edwin Mhede (pictured), said that, to reduce emission of carbon dioxide caused by public transport, they will construct pedestrian paths and cyclist lanes.

“The construction of Phase One of the BRT project did not include cyclist lanes, pedestrian paths, ride and parks. What we are doing now is to promote inclusive infrastructure and the use of non-emission motorcycles. We have already included ride and park in Phase Two of the BRT project,” he said.

Dr Mhede made the remarks yesterday during a biking event that brought some government and international organisations together. The cycling event was organised by Dart to advocate user-friendly infrastructure, non-motorised transport and enable zero emission of carbon dioxide in the city.

According to him, to promote non-motorised systems, inclusive, gender and balanced infrastructure, some organisations including UN Habitant had already pledged to support them.

Commenting on non-motorised lanes along Ubungo Kibo–Kimara section, the BRT project manager at Tanzania National Road Agency (Tanroads), Mr Barakael Mmari said the pedestrian paths and cyclist lanes could not be constructed due to a lack of funds. “Now I can assure you that there are plans to improve that section, from two to three lanes in each direction for mixed traffic so that it could match the section from Kimara to Kibaha where we have eight lanes. We are going to add another lane from the respective section that will include motorised lanes for cyclists, as well as pedestrians’ paths,” he said. Mr Mmari stressed that development of infrastructure should be parallel with sensitisation of users on the benefits of using non-motorised bicycles so that when such infrastructures are constructed they should be utilised and not to remain white elephants after construction.