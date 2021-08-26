Bunge committee now seeks permission to arrest Ukonga MP Jerry Silaa

By Sharon Sauwa More by this Author

Dodoma. The Parliamentary Committee on Justice, Ethics and Powers has sought for the approval of Speaker of Parliament Job Ndugai so that Ukonga Member of Parliament (CCM) Jerry Silaa can be arrested after failing to attend a committee meeting.

Silaa and Kawe MP (CCM) Josephat Gwajima are accused of lying, degrading the dignity and honor of Parliament was due to appear before the committee today at 11.00 am for further interrogation.

The head of the Committee Emmanuel Mwakasaka said Silaa did not report his absence and that the committee waited for him until 2.00 pm and so they have asked the Speaker to grant his arrest warrant and be brought to the committee meeting tomorrow at 10.00 am