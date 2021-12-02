Bus operators call for fare review as fuel prices rise

By Alex Nelson Malanga More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Following a rise in fuel prices, transporters are now asking the government to intervene by adjusting fares for them to operate profitably.

The Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (Ewura) announced new cap prices for petroleum products on Tuesday, saying the rise was necessitated by rising global prices.

According to the new rates, the price of a litre of petrol at the Dar es Salaam port has increased by Sh84; diesel: by Sh29, and kerosene: by Sh18.

Consumers of diesel fuel will pay Sh2,392 per litre in Dar es Salaam, while those in Tanga and Mtwara will pay Sh2,413, and Sh2,423 per litre, respectively.

A litre of kerosene will now cost Sh2,235 in Dar es Salaam.

In response, bus operators were of the view that it was high time the government stepped in and came up with a way to stabilise prices so that they could not end up incurring losses.

Though there have been some adjustments in up-country bus fares during the past few months, commuter bus transport costs have remained unchanged for over eight years despite frequent changes in fuel prices.

“This has been our long cry,” the Tanzania Bus Owners Association (Taboa) spokesperson, Mr Mustafa Mwalongo, told The Citizen over a telephone interview.

Mr Mwalongo, who is a Taboa executive committee member, said bus owners were now counting losses to the extent of threatening their sustainability.

In a swift rejoinder, Land Transport Regulatory Authority (Latra) director general Gilliard Ngewe said if service providers see a need for price changes, they have to submit recommendations to his office.

“The last time bus fares were reviewed and approved in June this year. But if service providers see the need for changes, they need to present their recommendations and will work on them,” said Mr Ngewe.

Ewura’s new prices show that Tanzanians will get a relief in January 2022 (which is for all practical purposes next month) following the November downward trend in the global market prices.

“The impact of the global trend that was experienced in November will be reflected in the domestic market after two months (January prices),” reads an Ewura statement in part.

Tanzania Association of Oil Marketing Companies (Taomac) executive director Raphael Mgaya told The Citizen over the ’phone that adjustment of the prices sends a good message of sustainability of their businesses.

“The future of petroleum products industry is bullish if the fourth wave of Covid-19 pandemic will be contained before it wreaks havoc on the global economy,” Mr Mgaya exuded optimism.

Confederation of Tanzania Industries (CTI) policy and advocacy director Akida Mnyenyelwa said the hike in fuel prices would push up production costs considerably.

“High prices will increase the transportation costs of raw materials to factories, and products to the market - and, thus, pushing up operational costs,” said Mr Mnyenyelwa.

However, despite the rise, data show that Tanzania still has lower prices compared to its regional peers, namely Kenya, Uganda, and Rwanda

Mombasa motorists are accessing a litre of petrol at Ksh127.46 (about Sh2, 587.438) while that of diesel is Ksh108.36 (about Sh2, 199.708).

In Nairobi, a litre of petrol fetches Ksh129.72 (about Sh2,633.316), while that of diesel is Ksh110.60 (about Sh2,245.18).

Until last month, Uganda motorists in Kampala were paying Ush4,450 (about Sh2,759) for a litre of petrol and Ush3,999 (about Sh2, 479.38) for a litre of diesel.

In Rwanda, motorists paid 1,145.29 Rwandan francs (about Sh2,519.638) for a litre of petrol last month.