Business community mourns Hans Poppe

Dar es Salaam. Stakeholders from the business and sports sectors were yesterday shocked by the death of veteran member Zacharia Hans Poppe late Friday.

The experienced businessman whom the traders described as veteran in the fuel transportation business that employed many Tanzanians, was reportedly admitted for about a month in hospital before succumbing to an illness.

Speaking separately, members of the business community said Hans Poppe will be missed for his immense contribution to the private sector in Tanzania and East Africa.

Transporters Association of Tanzania (TAT) chief Operations officer Hussein Wandwi said Hans Poppe’s death was a huge blow for the private sector especially on matters of fuel transportation in which he was well versed in.

“He was our president, the founder of TAT with a vision, very straight forward, he lived what he believed in,” he said.

He noted that the before his death, Hans Poppe had been hospitalized for four weeks and would be missed by players in the transport sector.

In another development, Tanzania Private Sector Foundation’s (TPSF) executive director Francis Nanai said the business community and investors have lost an important person who should be commended by continuing the good work he did.

“We the private sector, including TPSF, traders and investors are joining the other Tanzanians in praying for him to rest in peace,” he said.

He said the best way to honour Hans Poppe was for his relatives and business partners to ensure his business continues the good work he started in his life.

“The businesses he left behind have provided jobs for many Tanzanians who depend on the work for survival while at the same time paying taxes to the government.”

Meanwhile, Tanzania Truck Owners Association’s (Tatoa) spokesperson Raheem Dosa said they received with great sadness the news of the untimely departure of their member who was largely transporting oil to Zambia, Burundi, Rwanda, DR Congo and within the country.

“All members of Tatoa through various groups are saddened by the death of our colleague who is one of the largest exporters in the country. He was a very good man,” said Dosa referring to Hans Poppe who owned hundreds of trucks carrying transit operations.

Spokesperson Dosa said: “During his lifetime Hans Poppe was a loud voice when he saw things were not going well. He was honest, open and fearless. He was a very talented person who had made a significant contribution to the development of the country and the region.”