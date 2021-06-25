Four months’ oversubscription for T-BILLS as investors maintain appetite

By Josephine Christopher More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Central Bank has recorded a four months’ in a row oversubscription for the short term government securities on Wednesday this week as investors continue to maintain the appetite.

Bank of Tanzania (BoT) reported that on Wednesday one year treasury bills valued at Sh71 billion was oversubscribed by 83.5 percent.

This was a result of the investors’ good response who tendered 56 bids worth Sh130.3 billion.

However, at the end of auction, the central bank accepted only 9 bids valued Sh20.5 billion, significantly lower than the central bank initial offer indicating that the remaining tendered amount were to be returned to the investors.

This occurs when the central bank and the investors don’t come into agreement on the cost for the securities, analysts told The Citizen.

“Bank and investors don’t come into agreement as investors ask for high returns that what the BoT is willing to give. That is why they only accept bids that are in their cost limit and the rest are rejected,” director of Arch Financial and Investment Advisory Limited, Mr Mazengo Kasilati told The Citizen in an interview.

The highest bid price for the one year bills was at 96.1/100 while the lowest was at 94.35/100. BoT accepted bids at a minimum price level of 95.26/100.

The bank also offered six months bills valued at Sh3 billion, where investors responded with three bids worth equivalent that amount and both were accepted by the bank.





Stocks





At the Dar es Salaam Stock Market (DSE), trading activities picked up on Wednesday following the return of the foreign investors.

Foreigners injected nearly Sh700 million after a block trade that involved the Twiga cement counter.

The DSE market report shows that market turnover increased to sh701.29 million on Wednesday from Sh15.95 million traded in the preceding day on Tuesday.

Foreign investors contributed 89.83 percent on the buying side while locals bought 10.17 percent of the traded shares.

Tanzania Portland Cement Company Ltd (TPCC) known as ‘Twiga cement’ block traded 140, 000 shares. At the end of the auction the counter recorded a turnover of Sh685.22 million.

Other active counters include CRDB Bank Plc, self-listed DSE, NMB Bank Plc, Swala and Swissport.