How young man is transforming livestock farming

Chalinze. Among the goals envisaged in Tanzania’s National Development Vision 2025 is that the country should have a viable livestock sector of the Economy by 2025.

The sector should: “to a large extent, be commercially operated, modern and sustainable, using improved and highly-productive livestock breeds to ensure food security”.

It is important for different stakeholders to enhance and otherwise support a suitable environment for the livestock sector. In this regard, Mr Charles Nyangi has brazenly trail-blazed the sector, introducing various activities designed and intended to transform the livestock sector across the country.

When Mr Nyangi was growing up in Mara Region, he was interested in livestock keeping. But, then – as many other livestock keepers who rear domestic animals just for the sake of it – Nyangi’s interest in livestock-keeping was not for commercial purposes. After all, he was in keeping with tribal traditions – and the pride that comes with livestock-keeping in much of Africa and the developing world.

Realizing that there was a potentially huge meat market in Kenya next door, as well as in South Africa, Namibia and Botswana, Mr Nyangi decided to work on challenges in livestock-keeping in Tanzania, thereby change for the better livestock-keeping activities.

Over time, he explored the commercial opportunities in the livestock sector, identifying gaps in the meat value chain, particularly the way meat is handled in our domestic market.

This is from animals-handling before slaughtering; the slaughtering and meat processing, etc., all of which can eventually compromise the quality of the meat being supplied in the market.

He also identified gaps in animal breeds available in Tanzania, which have not been giving herders good returns.

At the young age of 26 after he graduated from the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) in 2004 with a Bachelor of Commerce and Management degree, Mr Nyangi felt it was the right time to pursue his dream.

Contrary to his peers who finished college and immediately hit the road in the hunt for jobs in the concrete jungle which are our metropolises – and with dreams of driving posh cars, it was different for Nyangi. He saved a certain amount of money every month from his salary with that he used to buy cattle.

With his number of animals growing, reaching 54 cows in 2013, he started a farm in Chalinze District, Coast Region. In 2016 he formed a company in the name and style of ‘CANBE Farming Limited’ – after realising that he needed to operate commercially, as the number of his animals was steadily increasing. In his relatively small ranch of 500 acres at Mazizi Village, Mr Nyangi now owns over 1,000 livestock heads, including cattle, goats and sheep. The cattle comprises 80 Boran cattle breeds renowned for their beef.

Imported from Kenya, the Boran breed is one of the toughest breed in the world. It persists well in even harsh environment, such as drought and diseases.





Motive behind

Mr Nyangi decided to raise and operate livestock rearing commercially after seeing the gaps in the way pastoralism is practised in Tanzania. Most herders in the country have no permanent settlements for their livestock breeding activities.

And, they spend much energy, time and other resources daily looking for pastures and water for their animals. It is, therefore, no wonder that as growth and final value of the animals in terms of investment returns is lost. Also the entire value chain of the beasts is adversely impacted from the slaughtering and handling processes (cold storage, packaging, etc.) to marketing and end-user/consumer is in a total mess.

Nyangi reveals a number of gaps in the processes, such as the right age at which livestock should be slaughtered (usually three years); supplies of veterinary services and medicines, etc. Not many people know the importance of resting animals before they are slaughtered.

Stressed animals, particularly after long distance travel, tend to harden the muscles, with the quality of the meat dropping.

“The livestock sector is crucial to the economy of Tanzania and can grow even more if all stakeholders place great emphasis on rearing improved breeds with high maturity rate that will eventually increase income,” he said – adding that the issue of fattening cattle is very important especially in the dry season, and many farmers have not yet realized the importance of this.





What he has done: positive impact, challenges

In efforts to transform the livestock industry, Mr Nyangi has launched a 90-day fattening project so that farmers can find a market and save their livestock during the dry season. He buys cattle from nearby farmers to fatten them. It has helped herders around to find a reliable, predictable and close market.

The aim of starting this project which is currently receiving support from the Tanzania Agriculture Development Bank (TADB) is to find a way to close the grazing gap, especially during the dry season, so that many farmers can establish permanent settlements within the areas, rear livestock on a commercial basis – and avoid situations that would force them to take their herds long distance in search of pastures and water.

Since Nyangi’s cattle-fattening project started in 2019 he has already fattened over 1,000 cows, which he bought from out-growers and smallholders. Benefits have been realised as farmers have been able to sell their animals at a reasonable price, and have also reduced the livestock death rates during the drought season.

In the meat value chain, Mr Nyangi – again with TADB support – has managed to open a modern butchery, with a processing and storage capacity for 20 tonnes of meat. So, he is today selling quality meat processed through cold chain systems that meet high-end requirements.

The butchery is not like the normal meat outlets we often see around. It has a well-established cold chain system, whereby the meat is kept chilled for a minimum of three (3) days before it is processed further. Some meat cuts are left in the chiller for longer periods: an average of twenty one (21) days, depending on a customer’s specifications. Doing this improves meat quality, taste

The purpose of the chiller is to add value to the meat before it goes to market. Currently, apart from customers on the Mainland, Mr Nyangi also sells his products to Zanzibar hotels, restaurants and other customers – and is working on tapping regional and international markets in the long run, thereby creating a name for meat ‘Made in Tanzania!’

CANBE Farming Limited currently employs four permanent staff, which over 200 other people benefit through the value chain.

In reaching where Mr Nyangi and his firm have done today, the young entrepreneur had a number of challenges to surmount – including the absence of quality veterinary vaccination and medicines, as well as special minerals an d related supplements needed for animals fattening.

There also are difficulties in accessing pasture seeds and enough land on which to readily expand into large-scale ranching-cum-animal rearing.

Lack of pastureland – compounded by the seemingly endless fight for land between livestock keepers and crop farmers – continue to adversely impact both parties in their struggle to make ends meet, while at the same time contributing to economic growth.

In that regard, countries like Namibia have fenced in ranching areas, complete with all the requisite infrastructure and cattle-breeding amenities where by animals rotate from one paddock to another through out of the year – and thus minimise chances of losses.





Future plans

At the moment, Mr Nyangi’s main focus is to help emerging pastoralists take up modern farming and get out of the old system.

“This is possible,” he says, oozing confidence. “I don’t focus much on having a large number of livestock. My wish is to have a positive impact in contributing to the sector – from transforming pastoralists into modern animal farming, and enabling end-users to eat properly processed and stored meats which are free of antibiotics.”

His plans for the future include establishing more modern butcheries in major metropolises across Tanzania so that people have ready and reliable access to quality meats.

“I want to see more farmers abandon traditional cattle farming and move on to fast-maturing breeds such as Boran which are not only more resistant to diseases, but they also survive in the dry season without losing their quality in the value chain.

“Some farmers breed Angus cross, Simmental, etc., which can also be reared, depending on the climate condition of the particular are,” he said.

Some farmers, due to limited knowledge, had the feelings that Boran cattle cannot survive in our area. But with the interaction and knowledge sharing, they are coming to realise the benefits of Boran cattle!





Outgrowers

A farmer based in the Chalinze area of the Coast Region is today a major supplier of grass for cattle-feeding.

Indeed, Mr Nyangi had established a feedlots programme in the past –but he did not have enough market for the grass, thus having to burn the excess! Last year, he supplied grass worth more than Sh20 million – and more than 50 young men are today benefiting through direct employment, part time jobs and indirect involvement under his feedlots programme.

Villagers around the Nyangi farm are also benefiting. Mr Zuberi Nguvu, a Maasai farmer who for decades had the same old traditional breeds, had finally also “gone Boran...

“I have seen my neighbor benefiting from the quality of the breed he now owns,: says Mr Nguvu, grinning from ear to ear.

“I have decided to also change. This has challenged me not only in the way I raise animals, but also the total way of living. I now have built brick houses for my wives and even brought water supply in the compound. My wives are now relaxed and don’t have to walk miles to fetch dirty water.”

Mr Nguvu said many pastoralists remain poor due to lack of knowledge. Although it initially is difficult to understand the modern cattle-breeding techniques, it is nonetheless worth the effort and we happily accept the changes.