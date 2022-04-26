Airbus wins court battle against Qatar Airways

By AFP More by this Author





British court on Tuesday April 26, rejected a request by Qatar Airways for an injunction against Airbus over selling aircraft the airline had ordered to competitors, as the two firms are locked in bitter dispute.

The airline had asked the High Court in London to suspend Airbus's cancellation of an order of 50 A321 single-aisle aircraft worth more than $6 billion.

"Airbus is pleased with the Court’s decision in recognising Airbus’ position that a transparent and trustful cooperation is essential in our industry," the company said in a statement.

Qatar Airways has been locked in a dispute with Airbus over degradation of the exterior fuselage surfaces on some of its A350 wide-body planes.

The issue has led the airline, one of the Gulf region's "big three" carriers, to ground 23 of the aircraft and not accept further deliveries from the European firm until the problem is resolved.

Qatar Airways launched legal action against Airbus over the issue before the High Court in London last December, with Airbus vigorously defending the A350 against any suggestions the aircraft isn't safe.

Qatar's civil aviation authority grounded the planes judging the exposure of the metal mesh under the paint posed a safety risk, but the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) found it posed no impact on the airworthiness of the aircraft.

Airbus has said a clause in the contract for the A321 planes allowed its cancellation if Qatar Airways failed to fully honour any of its other contracts, which the airline did by refusing to take delivery of A350 aircraft.