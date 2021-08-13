Budding DJs to regale Tanzanians in the ‘Take a Bite out of Life Campaign’

Once again, Serengeti Lite, ‘the Lite with a Bite’, has rolled up its sleeves to entertain Tanzanians, more so the fans of the beer brand with the fullest taste in the country as it launches an enthralling campaign dubbed, “Take a Bite out of Life’. Covering the entire country, the ‘Take a Bite out of Life’ promotion has paraded enchanting activities, top of what will be the DJ Competition, amassing over 5,200 contestants, mainly budding youngsters with aspirations to build their career as Disc Jockeys.

In the three-month long campaign, the lucky winners of the DJ Competition will walk away with DJ kits and will also be incorporated as the official DJs of the ‘Lite with a Bite’. Further, they will be spearheading future brand promotions and activation activities.

Speaking about the Take a Bite out of Life Promotion, SBL Senior Brand Manager, Mainstream Beer, Wankyo Marando says: “This is a very exciting moment in which Serengeti Lite has offered to its youthful fans an electrifying opportunity to showcase their talents. As you know, the youngsters are more vibrant, stylish and trendy; this is why the Take a Bite out of Life campaign has targeted them, providing them with a get-away that aims at enabling them to enjoy every moment at its fullest while at the same time savoring the alluring fuller taste of Serengeti Lite beer, the only lite Tanzanian beer, made for Tanzanians by Tanzanians”.

Wankyo calls on interested youngsters who are 18+ years to enroll for the competition in their various local centers once the registration process is kick-started, and try their luck.

“Every contested will be a winner because even those who will have not made it to the finals will also enjoy prizes galore such as Beer Buckets and Branded Merchandise”, Wankyo enthuses, adding: “It’s an opportunity of a lifetime to our youthful and adventurous consumers, a brilliant chance to experience the adrenaline thrill of their favorite playlists as they partake of Serengeti Lite, their most preferred beer that embodies who they are as Tanzanians”.

She Sums up: “Just like our brand (CHUI), we want the participants of the ‘Take a Bite out of Life’ campaign JUST to DO IT, STAND OUT AND BE EXTRA”.

