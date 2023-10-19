Halotel highlights achievements as it marks 8 years in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. Halotel is marking eight years of its operations in Tanzania, with its management detailing a number of achievements registered during the period.

Launched on October 15, 2015, the telecommunication firm had a total of 8.41 million subscribers as of June 2023, according to data from the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA).

This puts the company, which managed to surpass its growth targets by registering a milestone of five million subscribers in 2021, as one of the major telecommunications firms in Tanzania.

Last year, Halotel celebrated another major achievement when the number of its subscribers surpassed the eight million mark, showcasing the company’s continued commitment to providing quality services and expanding its network reach.

Apparently, this was why the Stevie Awards recognised the company as the Fastest Growing Enterprise in the Middle East and Africa in 2017.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam yesterday, the deputy managing director for Halotel, Mr Bui Van Thang, said so far, the firm has managed to register several wards under its name.

“During the period, we have also been recognised as the operator with the fastest internet speed in the market for three consecutive quarters, based on speed test market analysis by Ookla. Exceptional network performance has been achieved through Halotel’s dedicated and substantial investment in more than 1,730 4G sites across Tanzania,” said Mr Bui Van Thang.

It has also been awarded as the “Most Affordable and Consumer-Friendly Telecom of the Year” for 2020, 2021, and 2022.

“Halotel has made a significant contribution to the Tanzanian government, with a total tax contribution of Sh591 billion as of 2022. The funds generated through these tax contributions have a direct impact on the country’s development and progress,” he said.

In 2023, Halotel rebranded its logo, colour, and slogan to signify its growth and commitment to the telecom industry.

It also operates a university programme to provide free communication supplementary services to higher education students in Tanzania, seeking to support two million students using the Halotel network during their university years.

In its corporate social responsibility, the company also spreads hope and love among children in numerous orphanage centres.

It also actively supports government initiatives in the fields of healthcare and education, making meaningful contributions to the Muhimbili National Orthopaedic Institute (MOI) through impactful blood donation campaigns











