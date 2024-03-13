Mtwara port gets cranes to boost efficiency

Mtwara. Mtwara Port has received two cranes in a move to boost operational efficiency.

The two mobile cranes, which have a total capacity of 163 tonnes, were sourced from Dar es Salaam and Tanga ports to elevate the capabilities of Mtwara Port, which currently handles about a million tonnes a year.

Speaking on behalf of the director of Engineering Services at Mtwara Port, Humphrey Kiwia, the machines are intended to amplify the operational efficiency of the port.

One of the machines boasts a carrying capacity of 100 tonnes, while the other can handle 63 tonnes, collectively reinforcing the strength of the Mtwara port.

“These heavy-duty machines have been sourced from the ports of Tanga and Dar es Salaam, equipped to handle a combined cargo capacity of 163 tonnes. They will play a crucial role in facilitating various loading and unloading tasks at the Mtwara port,” said Mr Kiwia.

The Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) public relations manager, Mr Nicodemus Mushi, emphasised the strategic significance of the machines, noting that their introduction aligns with the directives issued by President Samia Suluhu Hassan last September.

He expressed confidence that the technological enhancement will substantially augment the port’s capabilities.

“It is noteworthy that the port, which initially had the capacity to handle over 400,000 tonnes of cargo annually, has now increased its annual capacity to one million tonnes. Additional equipment from other ports has been integrated to further fortify our investment in the port,” said Mr Mushi.

The acting Mtwara Port manager, Mr Dunkan Kazibure, emphasised the anticipated positive impact of the new equipment on the port’s overall efficiency.

“Our port has undergone extensive renovations, including the construction of a new dock, with a total investment exceeding Sh157 billion. The introduction of these heavy-duty machines is a crucial step towards enhancing service delivery and streamlining operations at the port,” said Mr Kazibure.

“With high expectations for increased productivity, we aim to facilitate the transportation of over 1.2 million tonnes of diverse cargo through the Mtwara port this year. This marks a significant shift from the previous practice of primarily utilising the port during the cashew nut season,” he added.