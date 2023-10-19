Ports authority targets expansion to Zimbabwe market

Dar es Salaam. The governments of Tanzania and Zimbabwe have agreed to address challenges hindering the growth of business in the Dar es Salaam corridor, including the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) implementing new expansion projects at the Dar Port by constructing berths 12 to 15 and utilising the area previously used by the EPZA Authority to build a large car yard.

Following the strengthening of bilateral relations between the two nations, TPA recently opened its offices in the city of Harare, Zimbabwe, in order to bring the port closer to its customers and facilitate trade efficiently between the two countries.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of the TPA offices, Transport minister Prof Makame Mbarawa said that the Government of Tanzania, through TPA, has adjusted itself to ensure the port sector contributes more to the national income by finding markets in neighbouring countries.

“We need to provide high-quality services in order to withstand competition and make Tanzanian ports the preferred choice for shippers in the southern Africa region,” said the minister.

Speaking earlier on behalf of the Government of Zimbabwe, Transport and Infrastructural Development ministry Secretary General Joy Makumbe said there has been a significant increase in trade between the two nations, especially in car shipments through the Dar es Salaam port.

“The Zimbabwean government is taking deliberate steps to ensure the prosperity of this trade by addressing existing challenges,” said Ms Makumbe.

According to the TPA Director General, Mr Plasduce Mbossa, whose statement was released on his behalf by his deputy, Mr Juma Kijavara, the TPA considers the Zimbabwean market crucial and is directing its efforts towards identifying and seizing up available opportunities.

“We thank the government for investing heavily in the port sector, which is now growing rapidly due to the efficient services provided by our port through which the cars destined for Zimbabwe pass,” said Mr Mbossa.

He said currently the Dar es Salaam Port is modernising its infrastructure, purchasing state-of-the-art equipment, and making national and international marketing campaigns in cooperation with all its stakeholders.

“These efforts have brought great reforms in terms of increased efficiency in cargo handling and more revenue for TPA, which is the reason why we focus on neighbouring countries’ markets as studies show that opportunities are still there to expand our business and rake in more revenue,” said Mr Mbossa.