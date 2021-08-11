SMEs digest: Firm banks on adding value to grow, catch more market

Dar es Salaam. Joyce Saguti, 35, is the chief executive officer of Joy FS Enterprises which runs a fast-growing brand of food products dubbed Vivano.

Joy FS Enterprises was founded in 2011 with a very different business outlook.

Joy and her team were first dealing with mobile financial services and supplying domestic gas. However, in 2017 they decided to switch to food processing where they introduced value addition through different spices and nuts.

Joyce says, “We have various products under Joy FS and they all go under the brand name Vivano. These products include spices in the purest forms such as cardamom, ginger, cinnamon, cloves and black pepper as well as refined products still in their purest form such as mixed masala, tea masala, mchuzi mix, pilau masala, and salted and chocolate flavoured peanut butter.

As one may observe Joyce had started her enterprise for the sole purposes of generating income but in 2017, she decided that she wanted a sustainable business that will last for generations--agribusiness presented a promising opportunity. Joyce said she observed that in today’s lifestyle people didn’t want to struggle when they cook, life has been eased in so many ways and so in food products.

Therefore, she decided to take a challenge and ensure that the market was flooded with the availability of quality spices and ready-made food products thus, spices and butter in which she noted were mostly used in making delicious food and adding value on them.

The making of Vivano products has become very beneficial to the community as well as the company buys quality raw materials from aggregators. They then proceed with processing and then packaging. Joyce [points out that they source their raw materials from different regions of Tanzania mainland including Tanga, Morogoro, Singida and Dodoma, as well as from Zanzibar.

By involving local aggregators, Vivano also indirectly works with smallholder farmers.

Joyce says, “I believed by doing this we are solving post-harvest losses to farmers and at the same time we are serving individuals in the market with quality products are ready for utilization.”

Although the business might not have started with a big capital, it has helped the capital to grow organically through sales/profit and reinvesting.

Joyce points out that for a business to grow, personal capital injection is the key. She was also fortunate enough to win some money from the AWE (Academy for Women Entrepreneurs) and it was from this programme she was fortunate enough to witness the business training management and food safety training.

This training aided in increasing her skills on how to run and grow her business.

Since they established their business in 2017, they have managed to grow in various areas: market base they managed to grow from individuals to big distributors, from one region to nine regions within Tanzania. Products wise they started with two products and up to date they have nine products.

Joyce he started her business as a one person’s show and now, her enterprise employs four people (two casual labourers and two permanent employee). They have also increased their investment and capital to a point where now they are building their own factory.

Most importantly they have managed to increase sales from around Sh3 million to Sh18 million annually.

Although Joy FS Enterprise has grown through their brand Vivano, the ride has not been easy.

There are many challenges they still face especially on capital- which is delaying them from buying more machines that are efficient and would help in reducing cost of production. Also, price of raw materials fluctuates now and then and in turn make unstable cost of production.

Market and payments on sold goods in the markets results to processor running out of cash flow.

Despite of all challenges Joyce dots that their vision is to expand the market and supply to other countries within East Africa, also to increase production and increase employees so that others can get a chance of employment.

She advises aspiring entrepreneurs, “Work hard and believe in what you are doing every day. You should give yourselves a chance to learn and practice new things in your field so as to grow. And most importantly note that; perseverance, passion and positivity in running business is key”.

The Joy FS customers of the Vivano brand products are individuals, normal shops, local markets and agents. So far, they have managed to supply their products in Dar es Salaam, Coast, Dodoma, Mbeya, Iringa, Tabora, Shinyanga, Singida and Mwanza. Joyce dots that they are still looking forward to expanding the market.

Joyce says, “Vivano was created from the name ‘Mwivano’ from the Sambaa language, which means ‘Kupatana’, Kiswahili for ‘Reaching an agreemet’. We re-created it, to get catchy name and sellable one as well as attractive one.”

Joy SF Enterprises is located at Mwananyamala in Kinondoni Municipality.

However, they are now building their own factory at Goba on the outskirts of Dar es Salaam.