Visa gets new East Africa general manager

Dar es Salaam. Visa has announced the appointment of Chad Pollock as the new General Manager for East Africa.

As a global leader in digital payments, the new boss is expected to drive Visa's strategic initiatives in East Africa.

With a diverse background and a proven track record of leadership, Pollock brings a wealth of experience and expertise in finance, technology, and energy industries to his new role.

Prior to his appointment, Pollock served as Vice President and head of Global Client Strategy and Operations at Visa, where he played a pivotal role in spearheading the development of business analytics and commercial operations for Visa’s largest international clients.

Pollock's appointment comes as Visa continues to focus on accelerating the digitalisation of payments and promoting financial inclusion across the region. In his new role, Pollock will lead Visa's efforts to expand its presence in East Africa, working closely with local partners and stakeholders to deliver innovative payment solutions that meet the evolving needs of consumers and businesses alike.

Commenting on Pollock's appointment, Aida Diarra, Senior Vice President at Visa and Head of Sub-Saharan Africa, expressed her excitement, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Chad to his new role. His extensive experience and strategic vision will be instrumental in driving Visa's growth and success in East Africa."

Diarra further emphasised Visa's commitment to building a strong regional team by leveraging the unique strengths and talents of individuals like Pollock. She added, "Chad's appointment underscores our dedication to matching top talent with critical business opportunities, as we continue to pave the way for digital innovation and financial inclusion across the region."

As Pollock takes on his new responsibilities, he looks forward to collaborating with Visa's partners, clients, and colleagues to advance the company's mission of enabling individuals, businesses, and economies to thrive in a digital world.