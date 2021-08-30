CAG hands over report on 11 public institutions that were not audited

By Sakina Chambulilo and Ashura Ngwai



Dar es Salaam. The Controller and Auditor General (CAG) has submitted report to the National Assembly Speaker Job Ndugai who vowed to use its recommendations to prevent future incidents.

The report stated that there are 11 government institutions which failed to submit audit books for auditing in the 2019/20 fiscal year.

The institutions include Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH); Muhimbili Orthopedic Institute (MOI); the Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited (Tanesco) and Tanzania Mercantile Exchange PLC (TMX).

Others are the Unit Trust of Tanzania (UTT); the Tanzania Posts Corporation (TPC); Tanzania Railway Corporation (TRC); Tanzania Fertilizers Company (TFC); the Tanzania Telecommunications Corporation (TTCL); the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) and the Tanzania Standard Newspapers (TSN).

Mr Ndugai instructed the Parliamentary Accounts Committee to question members of the management and boards of directors of 11 institutions and submit recommendations to his office in order to accurately and effectively advise the government.

After the Parliamentary Accounts Committee (PAC)meeting for the investigations to why the 11 institutions failed to submit the audit books to CAG, the PAC Vice Chairman Japhet Hasunga said that, the committee is for the investigation and the document was handed to speaker Ndugai after completing analysis of what had been collected during the grilling and formulation of recommendations.

Yesterday, the citizen called the national assembly speaker for more details but he could not be reached.

The Citizen further called the clerk of the national assembly Nenelwa Mankanga who said she had no details and therefore can’t talk about it.