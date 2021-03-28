CAG report reveals massive financial losses in local government

By Alfred Zacharia More by this Author

Dodoma. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has today told the Minister of State in the President's Office – Regional Administration and Local Government, Selemani Jafo to remedy the massive finance losses in local government authorities.

The President Samia Suluhu said Local Government has been working in isolation when it comes to their operations, adding that the late President Magufuli had made mention of the losses on two or three occasions.

“There is massive loss of public funds, please go and supervise the revenues and expenditures in this ministry, should you fail please let us help you, but the situation is not satisfactory,” said the President.

She was speaking after receiving Controller and Auditor General (CAG) and Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) 2019/20 financial reports President Suluhu..

The CAG report shows that local government authorities got 162 unqualified opinions (Clean opinion) and three adverse opinions out of the total 165 opinions presented.

“Although the CAG said local government authorities don’t have qualified opinion and disclaimer of opinion, however, the loss of money is still higher,” she told the minister.

She was particularly concerned that the local government authorities have been receiving huge funds from the central government but they haven’t providing feedback.



