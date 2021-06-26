Calls for revival of writing the new Katiba gain momentum

By Louis Kalumbia More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Some lead activists yesterday called for increased push for the revival of the new constitution writing process.

The call was made yesterday during the Policy Forum breakfast debate under the theme: Tanzania’s sixth phase government: Is this the right time to revive a discussion about the Constitution.

Presenting a paper, a board member of the Tanzania Constitution Forum (TCF), Mr Deus Kibamba, said reasons that forced ex-President Jakaya Kikwete to initiate the process were still in existence.

“They include amendment of the Zanzibar Constitution of 1984 made in 2010; the recent post-election challenges and differences in aspirations between citizens and leaders,” he said, adding: “In a country with matured democracy like the UK, the government resigned after the Brexit referendum. However, this is not a tradition in Africa, despite higher differences in aspirations.”

He said the process should be revived to give room for providing strong security to the document whose minimum security has attracted legislates to contravene articles of the document. “These are those who once came with the idea to try and force the ex-President to remain in power even after expiry of his second term in office. The motive was triggered by the security weaknesses of the constitution,” he argued.

According to him, the process stalled in 2014 due to dirty politics and the country’s immaturity in the process that made those behind the process to overlook important issues like dispute mitigation measures during the process.

“The President should own the process and pick a team of experts who will harmonize issues from the Second Draft Constitution and those in the Proposed Constitution,” argued Mr Kibamba.

Ms Rosemary Mwakitwange of the Vuguvugu la Katiba (Vuka) said pressure should be applied for the authorities to revive the process.

Ms Gwendoline Charlotte said Tanzanians were scared of the process as it touched sensitive issues like the Union between Tanganyika and Zanzibar and that most of them had lost hope on the process, suggesting that levels of patriotism should be increased.

Mr Francis Garatwa from Chadema said citizen mobilization was important instead of waiting for the President’s activation, noting that demand for the document should be differentiated from the need for independent electoral commission.

Mr Gosberth Mutalemwa said despite observed demands for the document, important question was whether citizens have been living the present constitution and if they will be ready to live the new document.

“It doesn’t make sense whether someone enjoying a status quo will easily allocate funds for reinstatement of the process. We have recently, heard CCM’s Ideology and Publicity secretary Shaka Hamdu Shaka saying the new constitution isn’t a priority, do you think this is going to work?” she questioned.



