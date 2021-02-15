CCM Councillor loses bid to retain Sh126m severance paycheck

By Bernard James More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. A CCM Councilor has lost a court battle to retain Sh126 million awarded by the Commission for Mediation and Arbitration (CMA) after he was dismissed from work over politics.

World Vision Tanzania sacked its employee, Felician Rutwaza, for getting involved in politics during the 2015 General Election.

Mr Rutwaza ran for Ikondo Ward councillorship in Muleba District, Kagera Region, on the ruling party’s ticket that year - and won. He, however, he did not hold the same seat after last year’s elections.

Over a week ago, the former councillor suffered a huge setback when he lost a five-year battle to retain the Sh126 million in severance pay awarded to him by CMA sitting in Dar es Salaam.

The Court of Appeal on February 2, 2021 upheld a decision of the High Court that quashed the CMA award, saying there was sufficient evidence that the civic leader’s involvement in politics breached World Vision’s employment policy. The organisation bars employees from engaging in political activities that may interfere with its work or interests. The councillor was on a two-year contract running from September, 2014 to August 2016, but nearly halfway into the contract, his employer learnt of his politicking. He won the Ward elections while still on contract.

Mr Rutwaza would also face additional accusations of gross dishonesty from World Vision for reportedly using fake academic certificates to land the job.

Aggrieved by his dismissal, the Councillor successfully challenged the termination of his contract at CMA claiming it was unfair and unprocedural. He asked CMA to award him compensation in addition to reinstating his employment.

In its July 2016 decision, CAM agreed there was no sufficient evidence of misconduct to warrant termination of Mr Rutwaza’s contract. Besides, CMA also found World Vision guilty of flouting procedure by not affording the complainant the right to be heard.

CMA then awarded him reliefs ranging from compensation, salaries for the unexpired term of the contract and subsistence allowance, all amounting to Sh126 million.





Court battle

But World Vision Tanzania in July 2016 successfully challenged the award before the High Court in Dar es Salaam.

High Court Judge Sophia Wambura quashed the CMA award to a large extent and held that there was sufficient evidence proving that the civic leader engaged in politics and breached World Vision’s employment policy.

The court also sustained World Vision’s complaint against Rutwaza’s dishonesty in submitting fake academic certificates.

It, however, agreed with CMA that the organisation breached rules of natural justice by not affording their former employer an opportunity to be heard.

But Justice Wambura faulted the CMA for awarding Rutwaza 12 month’s salary in compensation in a case where the World Vision Tanzaniahad valid reasons toterminate the contract. She instead reduced the compensation to only three month’s salary, and in total ordered that Rutwaza be paidSh7.2 million on top of what he had already received.

Mr Rutwaza was not amused by the High Court judgment and moved to the Court of Appeal, arguing that he contested for councillorship after his termination from employment and not before. He said he was sacked on the basis of suspicions.

Eventually, after a one year of hearing, a three member Court of Appeal bench of Stella Mugasha, Lugano Mwandambo and Ignas Kitusi dismissed the appellant’s case and retained the High Court Judgment on the matter.

The Judges main focus was whether Mr Rutwaza’s involvement in political activities began after his termination from employment on September 29, 2015.

“In our view, it could not have been practically possible for the appellant to have started politicking immediately after his termination and complete the process of nominations and appointment as a contestant for councillorship in just two weeks,” said the judges in their decision.