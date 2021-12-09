CCM defends six decades of ‘level political playing field’

By Louis Kalumbia More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The ruling CCM yesterday reiterated that Tanzania had a level political playing field as he addressed the media ahead of the country’s 60 years of independence, which is being celebrated today.

The party’s secretary general, Mr Daniel Chongolo, was responding to a question from a journalist at the CCM Lumumba Office in Dar es Salaam shortly after outlining the government’s and party’s achievements in the last 60 years of independence.

During the event, a journalist sought to know the reason for the CCM-led government to ban political activities - and, yet, express confidence that it is liked and trusted by Tanzanians. It was the fifth government that started banning political activities with the exception of elected leaders in the wards and constituencies, the move that is being continued by the sixth government.

But, yesterday, Mr Chongolo said the problem with African countries - particularly Tanzania - was that people would hold endless political campaigns. “They would like to campaign from the morning to evening throughout the year. Instead, election winners should be given opportunities to lead the country,” he said. “Defeated political parties should identify and list the government’s shortcomings and use them in future elections. If they are understood and elected, CCM will have nothing to do.”

In another development, Mr Chongolo said socialism and self-reliance remained to be the CCM ideology.

“We attract investment and people’s accumulation of wealth because nothing would be generated without hard-working,” he said.

He said that was the global system, noting that despite adoption of capitalism, the US has been struggling on the introduction of the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) which is a socialist ideology. Furthermore, he said China, which is a socialist economy, is now conducting massive investments in industrial developments which, in contrast, is a capitalist ideology.

“You are supposed to lend other systems in order to harmonize yours. Static systems can easily be broken as compared to dynamism that lead to stable systems,” he said.

He assured Tanzanians that CCM will remain stronger in order to build a robust country economically, socially, and in terms of defence, security and international relations.

During the event, Mr Chongolo outlined achievements made in education, health, water, livestock, and governance and infrastructure development.

Other sectors are marine transport and transportation, railway, aviation, energy, agriculture, industries and trade, defense and security, democracy and dispensing justice.