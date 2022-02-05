CCM leaders boast of milestones as party clocks 45 years

By Jacob Mosenda More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Leaders of the ruling party CCM boast of what they termed as great achievements recorded in a period of over four decades from the date the party was established, arguing that the political party is still acceptable, credible and will continue to hold on to power due to public trust.

Among the significant progress that has been made according to top party leaders who have been speaking at different occasions during the week-long celebrations to mark the 45th anniversary of CCM are Union strengthening, infrastructure development, education and health services.

However, some pundits who spoke to The Citizen yesterday said despite the success, the party should be thankful to see the opposition parties strengthened as they were also the catalyst for development when they hold the incumbent government accountable.

They insisted, however, that the secret to CCM’s success lay in the fact that the party has been strengthening itself by changing according to the environment and time, making it appear new every year and the way young people are being integrated into leadership.

“CCM has made great strides. This is visible because of its leadership. They also need to be thankful for the multi-party system. It must wish the strengthening of opposition parties to keep it on check,” said Dr Abdul Mohammed from the College of Diplomacy.

He added: “The 45th anniversary should be a lesson to the opposition parties to ensure they get stronger internally as CCM, despite many complaints from opponents, have been renewing itself from time to time.”

CCM, according to records was formed on February 5, 1977, after the merging of Afro-Shiraz Party (ASP) and the-then Tanganyika’s TANU. These decided to unite to form one political party after each having taken measures to push out colonialists who ruled under racial discrimination in basic rights such as education, medical care and land ownership.

According to CCM secretary general Daniel Chongolo, the party has had a lot to be proud of since its inception, including how it helped to liberate many African countries and thus distinguished itself as a liberation party.

He explained that when the party started, the country was in a bad educational situation as the education system was far behind, with only 10 percent of Tanzanians eligible getting the chance in education.

“We had few schools and few educational systems. Today, we are talking about almost 99 percent of eligible Tanzanians who get that opportunity because of the great revolution that has since taken place in the education sector,” said Mr Chongolo during a live broadcast interview.

Commenting on the ways in which the party will focus on lifting more Tanzanians out of poverty, Mr Chongolo said they were aiming to put emphasis on vocational education while noting that the country could not prosper if there was a shortage of skilled people in the community.

“Most graduates are people who are waiting for jobs to be advertised while the world needs more people who can think and devise ways to create a legitimate and secure income. So, we have to invest in making craftsmen and technicians of different skills,” he said.

One of the great achievements of the party, according to Ideology and Publicity secretary Shaka Hamdu Shaka is the stability of the party over the past 45 years where the Union has grown stronger due to the deliberate efforts of the CCM.

“Throughout the period we have succeeded in resolving the various challenges that arose in the union. The challenges addressed have continued to strengthen the Union and reduce the grievances of both sides of the union,” said Mr Shaka.