CCM nominates Tulia Ackson for speaker of Parliament

Dodoma. The CCM Central Committee has approved the nomination of Dr Tulia Ackson as the candidate for the Speaker of the National Assembly a seat vacated by Job Ndugai who resigned on January 6, 2022.

Speaking to reporters on January 20, 2022 in Dodoma CCM’s Ideology and Publicity Secretary Shaka Hamdu Shaka said the Central Committee had approved Dr Ackson's name out of 70 CCM cadres who had taken and returned the forms.

“From Friday January 21 to 30 CCM MPs will vote for a candidate to be elected as next Speaker of the National Assembly,” he said.

The election of the Speaker will be the first order of business when Parliament resumes its next session in Dodoma in February.

Dr Tulia Ackson faced tough competition for the party's nomination from former Pan-African Parliament vice-president Stephen Masele, former at-torney general Andrew Chenge, and former CCM Women's Wing chair-person Sophia Simba, in the February 1 poll.

Others who picked forms at the ruling party’s Dodoma and Lumumba of-fices for the past five days included Esther Makazi, Mohamed Mmanga, Ndurumah Majembe, Godwin Maimu and Johnson Japheth.

The list also included: Ezekiel Maige, Emmanuel Mng’arwe, Azizi Mussa, Onyango Otieno, Dotto Mgasa, Prof Edson Lubua, Fikiria Said, Dr Itikija Mwanga, Peter Njemu, Mariam Koja, Joseph Anania, Samuel Xsaday, Ar-nold Peter and Joseph Sabuka.

Other aspirants include Mussa Azzan Zungu, Goodluck Ole Medeye, Jo-seph Msukuma, Merkion Ndosi, Godwin Kunambi, Ambwene Kajula, Rahim Rashid Ismail, Alex Mwita, Semistocles Rwegasira pamoja and Gragrey Nyalohala.

Others were Simon Ngatunga, Tumsifu Mwasamale, Zahoro Ha-nuna, George Nangale, Barua Mwakilanga and Patrick Lubano