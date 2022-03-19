CCM proud of improved business climate under Samia

By Jacob Mosenda More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The ruling CCM yesterday expressed satisfaction with the performance of President Samia Suluhu Hassan as a result of improved business environment and increased revenue collections, among other achievements.

As it turns one year today since she was sworn in as President of Tanzania, President Hassan has already done great things that CCM says is a 100 percent implementation of the party’s 2020 election manifesto.

Speaking on one year of CCM national chairperson’s achievements before the media yesterday, CCM’s Secretary-General Daniel Chongolo said the President’s goodwill for the country has resulted in an extraordinary work done.

Mr Chongolo said the strong political will from the Commander-In-Chief has resulted in a significant improvement in the business and investment environment.

He said the party pledged to create opportunities for a modern, competitive and inclusive economic revolution where the people through various public activities, private sector and bilateral cooperation would be the main beneficiaries of the economy.

“In one year, we have seen a positive economic growth in our country as a result of increased investment in strategic projects: electricity, water, health, education, road construction, railways and airports,” he said.

He noted that positive economic growth has brought clear results including an increase in cash flow by an average of 9.53 percent from the 4.8 percent that existed when President Hassani was handed over the top office in March 2021.

“This is due to the increase in private sector loans (from 3.1 percent to 10 percent), the emphasis on verifying and repaying debt arrears of tender contractors, staff and even retirees,” he said.

He said that there has been a significant reduction in the level of bad credit to banks, which has decreased from 9.3 percent to now 8.2 percent after verification of contractors.

He said during that period, foreign exchange reserves had increased from $60 billion to $64 billion, adding that according to the Central Bank of Tanzania, the reserves were sufficient to import goods and services from abroad for at least half a year.

He noted, the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) collected its largest revenue since its inception by amassing more than Sh2.5 trillion in December, last year.

“During this period there has also been an increase in domestic revenue from Sh11.6 trillion in the 2020/21 financial year to Sh15.9 in the financial year 2021/22 which is equivalent to 93.5 percent of the estimated revenue of Sh17 trillion,” he noted.

The government, according to Mr Chongolo, has been committed to stabilise the political environment and bring national unity through the administration of justice, good governance based on the rule of law.

He said in the past one year President Hassan has implemented the areas with actions. The President has met with various groups in the community, listening to them, talking to them and consulting with them on various issues of a better political future in the country.

He said during this one year, freedom of expression has improved. This is one of the key principles in promoting and building democracy and the classes of the people in self-government in the implementation of the 2020 election manifesto.