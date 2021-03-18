CCM’s Central Committee to hold an extra-ordinary session in Dar es Salaam

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. CCM Secretary for Ideology and Publicity, Humphrey Polepole said the party's central committee will meet on March 20, 2021 at 2:00 pm in Dar es Salaam following the dead party’s former chairman, President John Magufuli.

President Magufuli who died last night due to a problem with the cardiovascular system was chairman of the ruling party from 2016 until his death.

Speaking today Thursday, March 18, 2021 in Dodoma, Polepole said the party's top leaders have planned to hold the session.

"The party leaders present, Mzee Philip Mangura (vice chairman Mainland) and the vice chairman of CCM Zanzibar, Dr Ally Mohamed Shein have agreed that the central committee should hold a special session on Saturday at 2pm at the CCM Lumumba sub-office in Dar es Salaam, ”said Pole Pole.

He said during the mourning period, the party's flags will fly at half-mast, "there will be condolence books in Dodoma and CCM Kisiwandui in Zanzibar, there will also be a book at the Lumumba sub-office in Dar es Salaam."

As a result of the tragedy, he said all party activities related to elections have been suspended until further notice.

He called on members and supporters of the party to remain calm, stay firm and continue to reflect on Magufuli's contribution to the party.



