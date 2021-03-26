CCM’s Mangula reassures Tanzanians on Magufuli’s projects

By Gadiosa Lamtey More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) national Vice Chairman (Mainland) Mr Philip Mangula has called upon Tanzanians not to give up and assured them that all major projects will be implemented as set out in the party's manifesto.

Mr Mangula was speaking on Friday, March 26 at the funeral of the late President John Magufuli in Chato, saying the party that will work with President Samia Suluhu Hassan to implement all the identified projects that have already begun.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of a leader who could have pushed things to go,” he said, adding “The manifesto states about all aspects including education, roads, and railways,”

He said the deceased was a member of the Central Committee of the party as their Chairman where they met after four months to reflect on the development of the country.

Mr Mangula said members of the National Executive Council of which he was chairman also met with him every six months.

“But we have President Samia Suluhu Hassan. In 2015, two of you went around with the party manifesto,” he said.