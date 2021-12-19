CCM spares lawmakers summoned for grilling

By Sharon Sauwa More by this Author

Dodoma. CCM yesterday concluded its meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC) without grilling the three firebrand lawmakers as it was anticipated.

The lawmakers, who were to face grilling sessions, are Jerry Silaa (Ukonga), Bishop Josephat Gwajima (Kawe) and presidentially nominated Humphrey Polepole.

The three legislators were accused of producing false information, lowering the Parliament reputation and mobilising citizens to hate their government.

Mr Gwajima and Silaa were suspended from attending two parliamentary meetings and receive half pay, the decision that was reached after being questioned by the Parliamentary Ethics Committee.

The committee also suggested that the three should be grilled by other organs including the CCM caucus. After the questioning, the CCM Ethics Committee tabled its report before the party’s Central Committee (CC).

But, yesterday, the CCM secretary of Ideology and Publicity, Mr Shaka Hamdu Shaka said the ruling party has received a report from the CCM caucus.

Advertisement

“They will be summoned according to party procedures. The date will be communicated after the respective MPs have been officially informed,” he said. On Friday, Mr Shaka released a press statement saying the Central Committee (CC) has received and discussed the report on the behaviour of the three leaders.

Furthermore, the statement says CCM had resolved to summon the trio in order to give them the opportunity to exercise the principle of natural justice. In another development, in celebrating the CCM 45th anniversary on February 5, 2022, the party was expected to hold national celebrations.

“The CCM national chairperson and President of the United Republic of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan is expected to be the chief guest during the event,” he said.

The announcement was contrary to the new party’s tradition exercised in the last five years where such commemorations ended at the regional level where members ceased the opportunity to carry different social works.