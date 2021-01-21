CCM special seats MP Martha Jachi has died

By Evagrey Vitalis More by this Author

Dodoma. CCM special seats legislator Martha Jachi Umbulla has died on January 21 while undergoing treatment in Mumbai India.

In a statement issued by the Speaker of Parliament Job Ndugai, he confirmed the death of the legislator which occurred in the early hours of Wednesday at HCG hospital in India.

"I am shocked and saddened by the news of the death of Hon. Martha Umbulla. I offer my condolences to the family of the deceased, relatives and friends, Honorable Members of Parliament and Manyara Region. May the Almighty grant them patience and perseverance in the face of adversity," said the Speaker in the statement.

Martha Jachi Umbulla who was born in 1955, was first elected to parliament in 2005 as a special seat MP representing Manyara .

More to follow…..