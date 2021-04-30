CCM to name Bashiru’s successor today

By Louis Kalumbia More by this Author

Dodoma. A CCM member who will replace, Dr Bashiru Ally as the party’s Secretary General will be known today after the appointment of a new team of members of the secretariat.

This comes following the announcement made by CCM Vice Chairman Philip Mangula (Mainland) during the on-going party’s extra-ordinary general congress which taking place at the Jakaya Kikwete Convention Centre.

Mr Mangula who chairs today’s meeting told members of the general congress that after release of election results for the party’s national chairperson and two members of the Central Committee (CC), the ruling party will move on to endorse members of the secretariat.

“A list of members of the secretariat will be passed and endorsed by the CC before being announced to the public,” he said.

The secretary general is the head of the secretariat, the position that has remained vacant after former President John Magufuli picked Dr Bashiru as Chief Secretary (CS) few days before his death on March 17, 2021 at a Dar es Salaam Hospital.

Therefore, not only the new secretariat will fill the vacant position of the party’s returning officer, but also provide the new chairperson, President Hassan, a team of secretariat that will be responsible for day to day activities and implementation of various party’s directives.