Celebrating the life of Seif Sharif Hamad: What next?

Dar es Salaam. In the two days of celebrating the life of a renowned politician in the politics of Zanzibar and Tanzania, Seif Sharif Hamad, different issues that could shape the country’s future emerged.

They include the role of dialogue and reconciliation, political tolerance, the need to stop circles of violence, the need for the new constitution, discharge of justice, trust, Government of National Unity (GNU) and the coalition government.

These issues were among the recommendations given by different participants during the event organized by the newly registered Seif Sharif Hamad Foundation.

The foundation was formed to honour the body of legacy of Hamad who died on February 17, 2021 at the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) in Dar es Salaam.

The event that was opened by President Samia Suluhu Hassan and was also attended by many other prominent personalities from inside and outside the country.

Some of them included former Zanzibar President Aman Abeid Karume, former Prime Minister Joseph Warioba and ex-Zanzibar cabinet minister Hamad Rashid Mohamed.

Others were Mwalimu Nyerere Foundation (MNF) executive secretary Joseph Butiku, ex-Kenya’s Justice Minister Martha Karua and a representative from the Germany-based Fredrick Norman Foundation, Mr Hubertus von Welck.

However, after the event had been concluded, the lingering question was: what is the next course of action?

However, foundation’s steering Committee secretary Ismail Jussa Ladhu said the recommendations would be compiled in a document for preservation and future reference.

“The document of compiled recommendations will then be shared to the presidents of the United Republic (Samia Suluhu Hassan) and her Zanzibari counterpart Hussein Ali Mwinyi,” he told The Citizen during a phone interview.

“Other stakeholders including leaders of political parties, religious leaders and other stakeholders will also be provided with the document in order to determine what should be done next,” he added.

He said apart from honouring and preservation of Mr Hamad’s legacy, the foundation aimed at building a bridge through dialogue among stakeholders in order to unlock possible deadlocks that could hinder realisation and maintenance of peace, democracy, unity and reconciliation in Zanzibar.

Mr Jussa, who was a close aide to Mr Hamad, said the veteran leader believed in peace, justice, democracy and dialogue therefore spending most of his life in building unity among residents of Zanzibar and Tanzania dialogue and reconciliation.

“We would like to do away with rivalry politics. There shall be a time when peacemakers who used to rush to Zanzibar for reconciliation processes get tired, something that will make it difficult to resolve future impasses,” he said.

When asked on origination of the foundation, he said the decision to establish the foundation was reached about two weeks after his death, but the implementation was slowed until August when it was reignited to the registration.

“Mr Hamad was a great person who has done a lot in the Isles and Tanzania in general. His legacy cannot be left without documentation for the present and future generations,” he said.

However, launching the foundation and the two-day conference, President Hassan commended Hamad who served as Chief Minister and the First Vice President at different times for his role in reconciliation and formation of GNU.

“Mr Hamad did a sacrificial job that will remain as a legacy of unity and solidarity to citizens of Zanzibar and Tanzania in general that need to be emulated,” she said.

The Head of State said Mr Hamad believed in the power of argument, during which he didn’t abuse, mock or fight anybody.

“He should be emulated for building bridges that bring people together instead of walls of separation,” she said.





Karume speaks

Presenting his paper, Mr Karume described Mr Hamad, who died as ACT-Wazalendo national chairman, as a person who played an important role in the first, second and the third muafaka accords that led to the amendment of the Zanzibar Constitution of 1984.

He narrated his disappointment following the nullification of the Zanzibar’s 2015 General Election results, saying he didn’t see any reason why the opposition was denied the opportunity to form the government.

“There is no secret in the cabinet that the opposition are not allowed to know. Government secrets are protected by the law of oaths with a person defying is liable to severe punishment,” he said.

He commended Mr Hamad for political tolerance, saying despite disappointments in his political journey, he didn’t give up, and rather he maintained unification efforts.

According to him, Mr Hamad was in his last days quoted as thanking God for the paths he passed through during his lifetime, although Africa and Europe have great disparities.

“In Africa, political paths are rough with numerous potholes as compared to those in Europe. We are supposed to ask ourselves why we don’t pave our ways and resemble those in Europe. I think time has come for us to do so,” he said.





Warioba speaks

But, former Premier (rtd) Judge Warioba said political wrangles taking place in Zanzibar and Tanzania Mainland will be eliminated through committed leaders.

“There is a huge task ahead, especially for a representative of ACT-Wazalendo. He is supposed to be patient during negotiations because there are plenty of trials in future,” he said.

But, former Zanzibar’s cabinet minister, Mr Mohamed proposed revival of the new constitution writing process in order to end circles of violence in Zanzibar.

“We used to make mistakes in the past by focusing on the Constitution’s content instead of its framework. Revival should focus on the document’s structure,” he said.

He suggested that the United Republic Constitution of 1977, the Zanzibar Constitution of 1984, Proposed Constitution and the Draft Constitution should be revisited.

“A team of experts chosen for the process should identify and gather missing issues and remove unwanted ones to enable the process to continue,” he said.

However, the MNF boss, Mr Butiku said justice should be observed in order to avoid circles of violence in Zanzibar.

“We should stop over talking and focus on ensuring justice takes its course,” he said, adding that citizens need consensus on their life, humanity and equality.

During the event, Ms Karua advised Tanzanian leaders to do away with spiritual weaknesses, saying coalition and unity governments are possible.

“We are not strangers to each other. Our rivals are not coming from another planet, however they are the normal people we have been working with,” she said.

She said struggles for power aims at winning social justice and fairness, warning leaders in power should discharge justice to all.

“During the new constitution writing process in my country, I used to ask my colleagues that our document should make our worst enemies comfortable. This is because we will need the same document when outside the offices,” she said.

“Leaders should look extra-miles, which is a lesson we learn from Maalim Seif who always saw the big picture,” she said.

But, Mr Von Welck said the best way to honour Mr Hamad is to work hard and ensure his dreams of open, prosperous and peaceful Zanzibar are realized.

“This could not be an easy task, however, it is a tribute to a great leader- Seif Sharif Hamad,” he said.