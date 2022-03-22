Celebrating World Water Day stakeholders showcase sanitation products

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

In celebrating the World Water Day (March 22 ) every year, world leaders and activists raise the water issue for discussion. This, year, that discourse is been held in Dakar, the capital of Senegal (March 22-27).

This is the 9th World Water Forum which is running under the theme: Water Security for Peace and Development. Uniquely, this is the first time that the meeting will be hosted in sub- Saharan Africa, one of the World’s most water challenged areas.

The Forum focuses on the following key areas, water security and sanitation, water for rural development, cooperation and tools and means including the crucial issues of financing, governance, knowledge management and innovations

The International Steering Committee of the 9th World Water Forum a list of 45 organizations that form the Pilot Groups of the Forum and another 200 organizations that will form the Action Groups.

Among the participants will be the World’s leading direct selling company QNET. As an advocate for supply and access to clean water around the world, the company is presenting water sanitation solutions for Africa and exhibiting its line of clean water products including various water distillation gadgets under it Homepure products.

Through a press release issued earlier this week, Biram Fall, Regional General Manager of QNET in Sub-Saharan Africa, said: “Visitors will be able to experience the HomePure filtration technology as well as to discuss QNET’s actions and proposals on the crucial issue of water quality for the world’s population and more specifically for Africa.”

This will also be the opportune time to highlight the pivotal role played by the direct selling industry in creating employment for youth and women, he pointed out.

Notably, through direct selling of water purification systems, QNET both creates opportunity for self employment as well as increases access to clean water.

“The issue of water is part of QNET’s global strategy which pays particular attention to the need to provide sustainable solutions that constructively contribute to the prevalence of awareness on how best to access safe drinking water,” he added.

While this meet is meant to address the 2030 Agenda for transformative action in clean water supply, however, during last year’s World Water Day, it was unfortunately noted that the 2020 SDG 6 goal on water goals remains alarmingly off track.

As you read this article, more than 2.2 billion people lack access to safe water, that is about one-fourth of the global population. In fact, according to the UN, the global water demand is projected to increase by a more 40-percent come 2030.

If that is not bad enough, when you look at the economics of it all, “water related losses could reduce GDP by as much as 6 percent in some regions by 2050,” the organization warns.





Protecting ecosystems is key to water security

A key part of ensuring availability of water is protecting the ecosystem of forests, wetlands, grasslands, and mangroves. In countries like Tanzania in East Africa, protection of mangroves is a major government priority and it is imperative that the private sector supports these efforts.





These ecosystem naturally protect and filter source water, regulate water flows over time, and protect communities from climate-intensifying water-related disasters. But these same ecosystems are under severe threat: 420 million hectares of forest have been deforested globally since 1990, and over the last few centuries, over 87 percent of wetlands have been lost.





The private sector, with companies like QNET is leading the push to involve indigenous people and local communities in implementing nature-based solutions like agro-forestry initiatives.





In maintaining ecosystems, forests remove and store carbon from the atmosphere and release oxygen earning them the title of “lungs breathing for the world”. Forests also make up the most cost-effective solution for mitigating climate change.

To reforest affected areas and plant trees where lands were deforested, QNET, in partnership with EcoMatcher launched the Green Legacy Initiative. Thanks to this partnership, QNET has conducted the first phase of planting over 1,000 trees in the UAE, Kenya and the Philippines.

In Kenya, the initiative is implemented in the degraded forest lands of Embu County in Eastern Kenya. While in the Philippines, the forests with indigenous trees are being planted in the Sierra Madre Mountain range, and in the UAE, mangrove trees are being planted along the western coast of Dubai.

“Planting trees actively protects nature and helps improve local ecosystems as well as generate sustainable agro-forestry livelihoods for local communities,” the CEO said.

“To say we are planting trees is perfunctory. Our commitment to reforestation in these communities goes much deeper. We are in a long-term partnership to ensure these forests thrive long into the future while meeting the needs and desires of each community. QNET is building a Green Legacy to protect the planet for all of us,” she added.

“These three forests are just the beginning. We will work closely with EcoMatcher and other environmental organisations to identify the global footprint of the QNET forests over the next few years,” the CEO summed up.

According to a recent UNESCO report; “ there is a compelling case for investing in nature-based solutions for water security. For example protecting forests, reforesting, and improving agricultural methods upstream could improve water quality for an estimated four out of five large cities.”





The report shows that salt marshes and mangrove forests can be up to five times less expensive to protect coastal areas from flooding and erosion than engineered structures.





“Water utilities in 534 of the world’s largest cities could save an estimated US$890 million annually through forest and watershed restoration,” reads the report.

It is private sector initiatives like QNET’s forest planting Green Legacy project that the world can make a change, reduce carbon footprints and increase access to clean water and sanitation.







