Chadema chairman Mbowe and co accused have a case to answer

Dar es Salaam. High Court’s Corruption and Economic Crimes Division, has found main opposition political party Chadema Chairman, Freeman Mbowe and other three co-accused with a case to answer, and will from March 04, start to defend themselves.

Mbowe and co-accused face six counts which include conspiracy to commit acts of terrorism, whereas Mbowe alone faces a separate charge of financing acts of terrorism in the Economic Sabotage Case Number 16 of 2021.

Apart from Mbowe, other accused persons are Halfan Bwire Hassan, Adamu Hassan Kasekwa popularly known as Adamoo and Mohamed Abdillahi Ling'wenya.

The verdict was handed down by Judge Joachim Tiganga during hearing of the case which was filed 202 days ago.





Following the verdict, counsels from both prosecution and defense held brief discussions and shortly afterwards head of the defense panel, Peter Kibatala, asked the court for the defendants to begin their defense on March 4, 2022.

After Kibatala made the request, the prosecution, led by Senior State Counsel Robert Kidando, agreed.

Judge Tiganga adjourned the case until March 4, 2022, when the defendants will begin their defense.