Chadema council to decide on subsidies

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The fate on whether the main opposition political party, Chadema, should be ready to accept government subsidies or not, now rests on the shoulders of the party’s National Council.

This is according to the Chadema Central Committee which met on Wednesday here in the city.

The central committee discussed among things, the issue of subsidies, new constitution and the need for them to participate in government activities, according to a credible source in condition of anonymity.

During the meeting they agreed that from now on Chadema will be ready to participate in various political meetings, including the ones to be organised by the Political Parties Registrar, Tanzania Centre for Democracy (TCD) and government events.

The source added that the National Council, which is set to sit next month, will also determine appeal submitted by 19 party’s Special Seats MPs.

The legislators submitted the appeal against the party’s central committee decision to strip them off their membership on November 27, 2020.

Advertisement

Wednesday’s central committee meeting was led by the party’s chairman, Mr Freeman Mbowe, who was freed from Remand Prison about two weeks ago after spending eight months, allegedly for economic sabotage and terrorism charges.

He was set free after the Director of Public Prosecution dropped terrorism charges against him and three other co-accused.

Speaking immediately after the party’s central committee, the credible source who preferred anonymity told The Citizen sister newspaper Mwananchi that the meeting was addressed by both party’s chairman, Mr Mbowe and his vice chairman (Mainland) Mr Tundu Lissu.

Reports had it that party’s General Council has been left with the mandate to decide on the fate of 19 Special Seats MPs whose nominations process was marred by irregularities.

Their nomination without ‘party blessings’ forced the Central Committee (CC) to strip of their membership during a meeting held on November 27, 2020. The decision was taken against Halima Mdee, Ester Bulaya, Ester Matiko, Salome Makamba, Agnesta Lambart, Nusrat Hanje, Jesca Kishoa and Grace Tendega.

Others are Cecilia Pareso, Hawa Mwaifunga, Tunza Malapo, Asia Mohammed, Felister Njau, Naghenjwa Kaboyoka, Sophia Mwakagenda, Kunti Majala, Stella Fiao, Anatropia Theonest and Conchesta Rwamlaza.

However, the MPs lodged their appeals before the General Council, which is now mandated to determine their fate during its meeting slated for next month.

The 19 MPs took oaths in Dodoma on November 27, 2020 before the then National Assembly Speaker Job Ndugai after the National Electoral Commission (NEC’s) nomination.

A reliable source said government subventions boycotted by the party after rejecting the October 28, 2020 General Election results due to the notable irregularities was another agenda that was discussed on Wednesday.

However, the agenda triggered a heated debate, while some members demanded change of the party position so that the money is used to strengthen the party, others wanted the present dependency on member’s contribution to continue.

However, yesterday, party’s Protocol, Communications and Foreign Affairs director, Mr John Mrema said through a text message that Mr Mbowe would provide the resolutions during a press conference slated for today.