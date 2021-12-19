Chadema, NCCR react to stakeholders resolutions

By Rosemary Mirondo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Chadema and NCCR-Mageuzi yesterday said failure by political stakeholders’ meeting to endorse resumption of the new constitution writing process would provide a weak foundation for promised independent electoral commission.

The statement came after the meeting held in Dodoma raised 80 key recommendations, which include amending ‘bad articles’ of the Constitution, provision of electoral commission, reviewing the Police Force and the Political Parties’ ACT.

The three-day conference was opened by President Samia Suluhu Hassan, before her Zanzibar counterpart Hussein Ali Mwinyi closing it.

But, yesterday, during the launch of the party’s elders wing first draft policy, Chadema’s secretary general John Mnyika said they were not regretting boycotting the meeting held in Dodoma.

He said Chadema seek advice from the council of elders on all controversial issues and declare the party’s position.

“In her speech, President Hassan did not mention the new constitution or an independent electoral commission. This means that we have to continue waiting for them,” he said, adding.

“We are not required to listen on comments made by former Prime Ministers Mizengo Pinda and Judge Joseph Warioba because what was required was resolutions of the conference.”

Mr Mnyika whose party was joined by NCCR-Mageuzi to reject participation of the stakeholder’s meeting said while the new constitution process stalled over certain reasons, nothing was known about the process to acquire the independent electoral commission.

“No resolution was made on the independent electoral commission, neither was it adopted on the list of resolutions,” he said.

Regarding meeting President Hassan, he said Chadema had intention to open the new chapter through dialogue, reiterating the party’s readiness of meeting government leaders.

He said through the Government of National Unity (GNU) in Zanzibar, leaders have a free access to meet and exchange ideas.

NCCR-Mageuzi national chairman James Mbatia said the resolutions endorsed in Dodoma were temporary, noting that the new constitution was supposed to be the foundation.

“Already we have the views from Tanzanians. That was the starting point in the process of revitalisation after making a few legal improvements before summoning the Constitutional Assembly,” he said.

He said it is the new constitution that will assure that we have a sustainable nation trusted by everybody for many years to come.

He said the nation hasn’t developed in the last 30 years of multiparty democracy following the behaviour of poking holes to the existing constitution.

“The country has recorded six multiparty elections, but leaving citizens dissatisfied with the outcome. But, yet we continue lying at each other instead of looking for the lasting solutions,” he said.