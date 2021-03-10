Chadema’s John Mrema says he is as fit as a fiddle

By Louis Kalumbia More by this Author

Chadema's Protocol, Communications and Foreign Affairs director, John Mrema has on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 dismissed reports of his death at the Netcare Milpark in Johannesburg, South Africa as malicious and baseles

Reports of his death first appeared on Wednesday in a fake letter with the headline: Procedures for attending the funeral of the former director of Protocol, Communications and Foreign Affairs John Mrema.

The letter which was supposedly from party’s Secretary General John Mnyika dated March 9, 2021 was addressed to a member of Central Committee Joseph Mbilinyi.

It states that Mr Mrema died at the Netcare Milpark in South Africa on Sunday, March 7, 2021 after receiving Covid-19 AstraZeneca vaccine that developed to health complications that couldn’t be controlled by a team of specialists from a private hospital in Johannesburg.

“In the party’s efforts to protect the health of top leaders, the party issues an emergency guideline during this period. Members of the Central Committee are required to attend the burial under the highest secrecy against the media,” reads part of the letter that left members, cadres, supporters and political stakeholders in shock.

But, when contacted, Mr Mrema responded with a joke, “You are speaking to a deceased from South Africa.”

Mr Mrema said reports of his death have brought serious inconveniences, noting that he has received many calls since morning.

“This is too bad. I will release a video clip soon because if I write people won’t believe, they will say someone has done so for me,” he told this paper over the phone.

According to him, he hasn’t travelled outside the country and specifically Dar es Salaam since October last year and that he hasn’t suffered or received any Covid-19 vaccine.

Earlier, Chadema’s deputy secretary general Benson Kigaila told a local media that, “Mr John Mrema who is the director of Protocol, Communications and Foreign Affairs is alive and healthy continuing with his duties as usual.