Chadema's Mbowe and co face new charges

Dar es Salaam. Chadema's national chairman Freeman Mbowe and three others have had new charges added on to the earlier offences making it six charges, including financing terrorist acts and raising money for terrorist acts.

Other alleged charges include.charges includes possession of a fire arm and possession of with police uniforms illegally.

Out of the six charges, Mbowe faces two counts of conspiracy and financing terrorist acts.

The accused were arraigned on Friday, August 6, 2021 by a panel of three State Attorneys led by Senior State Counsel, Pius Hila, before Chief Resident Magistrate Thomas Simba at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court.

Reading out the charges, attorney Hilla claimed that the defendants were facing a case of Economic Sabotage number 63/2020.

He claimed that in the first offense, the defendants are jointly accused of conspiracy to commit the offense, an incident they allegedly committed between May 01, 2020 and August 01, 2020 at the Aishi Hotel in Moshi District in Kilimanjaro Region and various parts of Dar es Salaam, Morogoro and Arusha regions.

The defendants allegedly conspired to blow up various petrol stations and in non-political rallies and cause panic among the public with the aim of intimidating the public of the United Republic of Tanzania.

The second charge is to finance the terrorist acts, against Mbowe where he is alleged to have on those dates, at the Aishi Hotel in Moshi District in Kilimanjaro Region and various parts of the city of Dar es Salaam, Morogoro and Arusha, he sponsored Halfan Hassan, Adam Kasekwa and Mohamed Lingwenya, with the aim of funding terrorist acts which are burning petrol stations and public gatherings.

Apart from Mbowe, who is the fourth accused in the case, other are Halfan Hassa, Adam Kasekwa and Mohamed Lingwenya.

The defendants were not required to enter any plea.

Judge Simba adjourned the case until August 13, 2021.

The accused have been remanded in custody, as the charges against them are not bailable.

The defendants were being defended by a panel of nine lawyers, led by Peter Kibatala.