Chadema says not ready to meet with 'hostile' police

Dar es Salaam. The opposition Chadema said on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 that it is not ready to meet with the Police Force as announced on Monday by the Registrar of Political Parties, Justice Francis Mutungi, who called for a meeting to end tensions political parties and law enforcers.

Chadema’s director of ideology, publicity and foreign affairs, Mr John Mrema, told journalists that Chadema did not see the need to meet with the Police Force, saying animosity between police and the party had existed for six years, and was caused by the former.

Instead, he added, Chadema would continue to hold internal meetings since the Constitution allowed them to do so.

“Yesterday, the Registrar of Political Parties said he would bring political parties together with the Police Force. Our position, as Chadema, is that we are not ready to participate in the meeting," Mr Mrema said.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Mr Justice Mutungi said he had contacted Inspector General of Police Simon Sirro, and they agreed to meet with political parties as soon as possible to discuss various issues affecting them.

“The Police Force is said to be victimising political parties. Since this is not a police state, there is a need to end these tensions through a meeting where any differences will be resolved,” he said.