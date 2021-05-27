Chadema will not participate in the 2025 polls without a new constitution, says Mbowe

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Arusha. Chadema national chairman, Freeman Mbowe has said the party will not participate in the 2025 General Election without a new constitution.

Mbowe was speaking in Arusha on Wednesday May 26 during the launch of the party’s electronic system that will be used to recognize their members.

He said that their plan is to go countrywide to demand for the new constitution since it’s the right of the citizens.

"When we say we need new constitution, we teach our members and our leaders to know why it is important , because the weaknesses in the present constitution has caused a lot of harm since the constitution gives those in top positions too much power,” said Mbowe.

He added: When president says arrest this person, I don’t want to see any political gathering or an opposition leader, he wins the election and the rights of 60 million people are lost because of one person who has power and authority because of the constitution.

Mbowe said he has already spoken with President Samia Suluhu Hassan concerning the new constitution, saying it is not a personal wish but that of the nation.

“I have told Madam Samia (President), that the constitution is not a personal issue but for the country and we will demand and fight for it with blood and sweat so we that we get it before the General Election in 2025,” he said.

Mbowe also said President Samia promised to talk with political parties , so they are waiting for her call since they have a lot to tell her concerning the country.