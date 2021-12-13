Chadema ‘won’t attend parties meeting’

By Josephine Christopher More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The main opposition party Chadema has stressed that it will boycott the political stakeholders’ meeting that will also be attended by President Hassan.

The meeting, which is being organised by the Political Parties’ Council, is slated for Dodoma on December 16-17, and will include democracy stakeholders, the council and non-council member-political parties, clerics, government and non-governmental institutions and their leaders, as well as the media and other prominent persons.

The meeting was rescheduled after suspension of the previous one which was planned for October 21-23. Speaking yesterday, Chadema secretary general John Mnyika said the decision to boycott the meeting is attributed to the party’s dissatisfaction with the current state of political freedom in the country.

He said this includes holding in remand prison the Chadema chairman, Mr Freeman Mbowe, and the party’s other members and supporters.

“When they announced the first meeting - which was supposed to take place last October - we outlined significant demands which, until now have not been addressed,” said Mr Mnyika at a press briefing.

“We expected that, when they reschedule the meeting to October, that would resolve the disputes and create an atmosphere of dialogue, thus enabling all the political parties to amicably participate in the meeting,” he said.

Related Samia to meet political parties reps this month

Advertisement

Mr Mnyika also said that, apart from the opposition parties’ apprehension across the country, there have also been restrictions on political rallies, as well as harassment and coercion of leaders and supporters of the political opposition.

Other political parties which have also announced their intent not to attend include NCCR-Mageuzi which leader Mr James Mbatia said he did not plan to attend the meeting.