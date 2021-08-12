Change in registration rules for societies causes concern

By Josephine Christopher More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The decision to make the registration of societies periodic has prompted concerns among some orgnisations.

This follows the government’s announcement that the registration of societies will no longer be permanent, but will instead be renewable every five years.

Speaking on separate occasions yesterday, the leaders of some local societies said the requirement of fresh applications for registration be made every five years would affect long-term planning and projects as well as silence organisations deemed to be critical. Societies registrar Emmanuel Kihampa said in a statement that from August 16 the government would start to renew the registration of all societies and issue new registration certificates.

“The reason behind is to evaluate active societies, and their compliance with registration conditions and legal requirements as stated in miscellaneous amendments No 3 of 2019,” he said. Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition (THRDC) national coordinator Onesmo Ole Ngurumwa said these new changes will pose significant challenges, and could lead to the deterioration of the survival and growth of societies in the country.

“Setting these new conditions would make it difficult for organisations to set long-term and/or permanent plans, or dealing with donors because they would be uncertain of their registration for the next five years,” he told The Citizen.

Mr Ole Ngurumwa said the government should maintain permanent registration but arrangements can be made to renew operating licences for a certain period of time.

“First of all, the important thing is to ask, does this change have legal basis? When were these law changes made? Because this will undermine the independence of some organisations, especially those that are considered to be highly critical,” he queried.

Consultant and analyst Kaiza Buberwa also commented that regardless of affecting long term plans, these changes also violate human rights, specifically for religious organisations, which lead large groups of the faithful.

“Why the existence of such organisations as the Tanzania Episcopal Conference (TEC), Christian Community of Tanzania (CCT) or the National Muslim Council of Tanzania (Bakwata) be determined by a single person - in this case, the registrar at the ministry? Why is the registrar making a decision for all people?” he asked.

TEC secretary-general Charles Kitima noted that stakeholders’ involvement is important before making such huge changes because if not involved it may raise alarm and mixed feelings about the actual intentions of the changes.

“As the regulator, the government is obligated to provide guidelines, but it must be a participatory process. It was also supposed to issue a correct translation, categorising individual, religious and other societies,” he said. The new changes are continuation of those made in 2019 when the government passed the miscellaneous amendments No 3 of 2019 to the Societies Act, which saw a shift of change for their overall registration and undertakings.

The amendments also were controversial as societies’ raised concerns that it may curtail their operations and put their existence in jeopardy.