Chief Justice advises lawyers to look for other job alternatives

By Hellen Nachilongo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Chief Justice (CJ), Prof Ibrahim Juma on Friday urged lawyers to look for alternative employment opportunities through arbitration and online dispute resolutions due to limited prospects in the legal fraternity.

He said that gone are the days when people used to be employed in the government, saying advocates should go beyond their certificates and look for other opportunities.

“Arbitration and online disputes resolution are the current areas that you should try to venture into so that you are not be trapped by the unemployment challenge which is a global challenge. Your fellow learned brothers and sisters are grappling with opportunities in such areas,” he said.

He made the remarks during the 65th admission and acceptance ceremony for over 300 new advocates who have qualified to practice in the fraternity. According to the CJ, the arbitration centre and online resolution are the major areas the learned advocates could venture instead of flocking in the courts where most of the cases take a long time before completion.

Online resolution is used where there are conflicts in the East Africa Country or any other place across the world, according to Prof Juma.

“Despite the higher level of education you acquired accompanied with long and attractive CVs and being referred as ‘learned brothers and sisters,’ you should bear in mind that what you have acquired is very small,” he said.

“Compete in the new things, and work hard to address the new challenges facing you in the field.”

Prof Juma said competition was higher in the field bearing in mind that the number of advocates has increased 10,000 times compared to the situation on independence in 1961.

The Attorney General (AG), Dr Eliezer Feleshi, said the government will continue reviewing laws and regulations in order to move forward the ongoing political and economic changes. He said it was important to use the knowledge acquired by lawyers to advance themselves academically and keep updated with global changes.

He explained that, “the world of today is different from that of yesterday. In order to move forward the change flexibility is important.”

The Tanganyika Law Society (TLS) President, Dr Edward Hosea, said the existence of fake advocates was the biggest challenge facing the sector.

“We have introduced electronic stamps that cannot not be easily accessed by anyone in order to avoid bogus lawyers in the fraternity. The stamp has a QR code that can allow only the respective advocate to use - and this will effectively protect the profession,” he said.